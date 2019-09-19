Deaths in Laois - September 19, 2019

John Hennessy - Kilkenny and Crettyard

The death took place on Wednesday, September 18 of John (Jack) Hennessy of Kilkenny City and late of Clonbrock, Crettyard.

Unexpectedly and peacefully in Archersrath Nursing Home. Predeceased by his beloved wife Anne, much loved father of Mary, Patrick, Ita, Larry, Anne and son in law Paul. Adored Grandfather of Molly, Caitlín, Anne-Majella, Lizzie, Katie, Peig, Ruaidhrí, Tomás and John. Beloved brother of Maurice, Tommy and his late sisters Margaret, Elizabeth and Mary. Will be sadly missed by all his family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 5pm Thursday with funeral prayers at 6.30pm followed by Removal to St. Abban’s Church, Doonane, Crettyard, Carlow arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth Johnston - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, September 17 of Elizabeth (Elsie) Johnston (née Mortimer) of Aughadristan, Loughglynn, Roscommon and formerly of Mountrath.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Roscommon University Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Timothy and Mary. Brothers Pat, Timmy, Tony and Oliver.

Elsie will be sadly missed by her husband Paddy, her daughter Louise (Tullamore), sons Paul (Athenry), Alan, Mark (Chicago) and David, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Helena, Louise, Rebecca and Joanne, grandchildren Amy, Adam, Alisha, Oran, Eoin, Isabelle, Sophia, Kyran, Aoife and Quin, brothers Seamus (Westmeath), Gerard (Thurles) and Joseph (Cork), sisters Marie (Oxford) and Peggy (Dublin), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Ganley Funeral Home, Loughglynn on Thursday evening from 5pm with removal to the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Loughglynn to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Cuiltyboe Cemetery.

Philomena O'Brien - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, September 16 of Philomena O'Brien (née Cronin) of "Drishane" Meelick, Portlaoise and late of Clashinmud, Upton, Co. Cork.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Philomena (Phil). Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mum to Micheal, Aileen and Claire. Deeply regretted by her loving family. Sister Bernadette, brother Kieran, grandchildren Niamh, Cian, Sean, and Joe, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law Peter and Paddy, sisters-in-law Anna and Maureen, nephews, nieces, relatives, former colleagues in St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Wednesday from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place in SS Peter and Paul’s Church at 12 noon on Thursday, followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise

David Kirwan - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, September 14 of David Kirwan late of Rathfarnham and formerly Newmarket, Dublin 8 nad Mountrath.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the care of the staff in the Beacon Hospital. Beloved husband of Angelina and loving father to Rachel and Mark. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Mary, brothers Eddie and Liam, sisters Patricia and Carmel; he will be very sadly missed by his wife, daughter, son, brothers John, Brendan, Eugene and Michael, sisters Mae and Margaret, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and all his extended Family, neighbours and many friends.

David will be reposing at his family home on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. House private at all other times. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan, arriving for 10am Mass, followed by interment in Kilmashogue Cemetery.





