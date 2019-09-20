Deaths in Laois - September 20, 2019

Ena Gaffney - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, September 19 of Philomena (Ena) Gaffney (née Mullins), late of Main Street, Portarlington.



Peacefully in the care of the staff of St Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick. Loving wife of the late Edward Gaffney. Deeply regretted by her loving son Brendan, daughter Nuala, brother, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Friday from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 10:20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Alan Ryan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, September 19 of Alan Ryan of Lime Tree Avenue, Kilminchy.

Peacefully surrounded by his family. Alan (Tom). Dearly loved husband to Kate, and adoring father to Tommy and Lucy. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his parents Tommy and Angela, sisters Sharon, Linda, and Tracey, brother Mark, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, father-in-law, uncles, aunts, cousins and close friends.

Reposing at his parents' residence at 7 Beladd, Stradbally Rd., Portlaoise on Friday from 12 noon with rosary at 8 pm. Funeral arriving at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 1pm Requiem Mass on Saturday. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Noel Burke - Barrowhouse

The death took place on Wednesday, September 18 of Noel Burke of Dunbrin, Barrowhouse.

Predeceased by his daughter Catriona and sister Tess. Deeply regretted by his wife Betty, sons Noel, Michael, Dan, Billy and Kieran, daughters Mary, Patricia, Ann and Paula, brother Arthur, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 16 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Thursday with rosary at 8pm. Rosary on Friday evening at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Barrowhouse for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Feehan - Attanagh

The death took place on Monday, September 9 of Patrick Feehan of Attanagh.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Maria and Theresa, brother Denis, sisters Norah and Mary, grandchildren Alex, Adam, Olivia, Tara, Amy, Kate and Erin, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow from 6pm on Friday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

John Hennessy - Kilkenny and Crettyard

The death took place on Wednesday, September 18 of John (Jack) Hennessy of Kilkenny City and late of Clonbrock, Crettyard.

Unexpectedly and peacefully in Archersrath Nursing Home. Predeceased by his beloved wife Anne, much loved father of Mary, Patrick, Ita, Larry, Anne and son in law Paul. Adored Grandfather of Molly, Caitlín, Anne-Majella, Lizzie, Katie, Peig, Ruaidhrí, Tomás and John. Beloved brother of Maurice, Tommy and his late sisters Margaret, Elizabeth and Mary. Will be sadly missed by all his family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 5pm Thursday with funeral prayers at 6.30pm followed by Removal to St. Abban’s Church, Doonane, Crettyard, Carlow arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth Johnston - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, September 17 of Elizabeth (Elsie) Johnston (née Mortimer) of Aughadristan, Loughglynn, Roscommon and formerly of Mountrath.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Roscommon University Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Timothy and Mary. Brothers Pat, Timmy, Tony and Oliver.

Elsie will be sadly missed by her husband Paddy, her daughter Louise (Tullamore), sons Paul (Athenry), Alan, Mark (Chicago) and David, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Helena, Louise, Rebecca and Joanne, grandchildren Amy, Adam, Alisha, Oran, Eoin, Isabelle, Sophia, Kyran, Aoife and Quin, brothers Seamus (Westmeath), Gerard (Thurles) and Joseph (Cork), sisters Marie (Oxford) and Peggy (Dublin), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Ganley Funeral Home, Loughglynn on Thursday evening from 5pm with removal to the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Loughglynn to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Cuiltyboe Cemetery.