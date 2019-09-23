Deaths in Laois - September 23, 2019

James Joseph Hennessy - Rosenallis

The death took place on Saturday, September 21 of James Joseph (Jimmy) Hennessy of Maclone, Rosenallis, and formerly of Nottingham, U.K.

Peacefully at home in the company of his family. Predeceased by his son James. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rosemary and sons Justin and partner Barbara, Anthony and wife Nathalie, grandchildren, Jack, Kane, Owen, Connor, Oliver, Chloe and Jada-Rose, sisteres Sheila, Bernadette and Elizabeth, brothers-in-law Jim, John, Martin and Jim, nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in his home on Monday from 5pm, Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Clonaghadoo, on Tuesday. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Thomas Delaney - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, September 20 of Thomas (Noel) Delaney of Derryguile, Mountmellick.

Peacefully at Naas General Hospital, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice and family, Kathleen, Larry, Mary, John, Tom and Alice, grandchildren, sons-in-law James, Paul and Michael, daughters-in-law Cathy, Elaine and Leona, sisters-in-law May and Mina, nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Noel will repose in the home of John and Elaine in Derryguile on Saturday from 3pm and on Sunday from 3pm. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm on Sunday evening. Funeral arriving for 11am Requiem Mass on Monday in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.