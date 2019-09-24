Deaths in Laois - September 24, 2019

Anne Hughes - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, September 19 of Anne Hughes (née McEnaney) of Oaklawn, Portlaoise, and late of Shercock, Co. Cavan.

Peacefully, surrounded by her family. Anne, beloved wife of William and dearly loved mum to Karen, Jane, Annette and Niall. Cherished grandmother to her ten grandchildren. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters in law, sons in law, Simon, David and Andrew. daughter in law Jacinta, nephews, nieces, relative and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home from 6pm on Wednesday evening with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 10am on Thursday morning in SS Peter and Paul’s church, followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s cemetery.

James Joseph Hennessy - Rosenallis

The death took place on Saturday, September 21 of James Joseph (Jimmy) Hennessy of Maclone, Rosenallis, and formerly of Nottingham, U.K.

Peacefully at home in the company of his family. Predeceased by his son James. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rosemary and sons Justin and partner Barbara, Anthony and wife Nathalie, grandchildren, Jack, Kane, Owen, Connor, Oliver, Chloe and Jada-Rose, sisteres Sheila, Bernadette and Elizabeth, brothers-in-law Jim, John, Martin and Jim, nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in his home on Monday from 5pm, Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Clonaghadoo, on Tuesday. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.







