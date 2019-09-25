Deaths in Laois - September 25, 2019

Kathleen Wall - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, September 24 of Kathleen Wall (née Lalor) of Boley, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Wife of the late Donal. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Pauline and Anna, sons-in-law Mick and James, grandchildren Conor, Kate, Brian, Finn, Mia and Jack, brothers Tom and Donal, sisters Brigid, Annie, Mary, Alice and Teresa, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday at 11.30 am to St. Brigid's Church, Shanahoe, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Shanahoe.

Anne Hughes - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, September 19 of Anne Hughes (née McEnaney) of Oaklawn, Portlaoise, and late of Shercock, Co. Cavan.

Peacefully, surrounded by her family. Anne, beloved wife of William and dearly loved mum to Karen, Jane, Annette and Niall. Cherished grandmother to her ten grandchildren. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters in law, sons in law, Simon, David and Andrew. daughter in law Jacinta, nephews, nieces, relative and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home from 6pm on Wednesday evening with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 10am on Thursday morning in SS Peter and Paul’s church, followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s cemetery.