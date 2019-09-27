Deaths in Laois - September 27, 2019

Michael Cahill - Cullohill

The death took place on Thursday, September 26 of Michael Cahill of Oldtown Lr., Cullohill.



Peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff of the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Deeply regretted by his nephew, nieces, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Phelan’s Funeral Home, Durrow from 6pm this Friday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Saturday evening at 7.15pm followed by removal to St. Tighearnach’s Church, Cullohill arriving at 7.50pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Rodrick Maforimbo - Shanahoe

The death took place on Sunday, September 22 of Rodrick Maforimbo of Shanahoe lane, Shanahoe.

Suddenly, at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Julieta, children Tara, Robson, Tashanna, and Lakshmi, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 6pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to St. Brigid's Church, Shanahoe, on Friday for 1.30pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Shanahoe.