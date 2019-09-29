Deaths in Laois - September 29, 2019

Shane Walsh - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, September 29 of Shane Walsh of Erkindale Drive, Durrow.



Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Bernadette McKeogh - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, September 28 of Bernadette (Bernie) McKeogh (née Horan) of Inchamore, Ballina, Tipperary and Portlaoise.



Peacefully at the Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe. Wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving son Patrick, sister Phil (McKeogh), brothers John and Michael, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, cousins May and Elsie, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Lynch’s Funeral Home, Killaloe on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11:30am in Our Lady and St. Lua’s Church Ballina. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.