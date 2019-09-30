Deaths in Laois - September 30, 2019

Shane Walsh - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, September 29 of Shane Walsh of Erkindale Drive, Durrow.



Following a short illness borne with great courage and dignity. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing partner Laura, son Alex and daughter Leyla, his parents Andrew and Mary, brothers Andrew, Pat, Jason and Jonathon, sisters Maureen, Vicky, Eve, Amy and Cathy, Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his parents house at 10 Erkindale Drive, Durrow from 3pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.45am to the Church of Holy Trinity Durrow arriving at 12 midday for Requiem Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Healy - Errill

The death took place on Sunday, September 29 of Mary Healy of Clonmeen Wood, Errill.



Peacefully in the care of Patterson's Nursing Home, Roscrea. Mary, predeceased by her parents Thomas and Josie. Sadly mourned by her brother Tom, sister in law Mairead, nephew James, nieces Siobhan and Marion, grandniece Eibhleann, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Monday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in the Church of Our Lady Queen of The Universe, Errill at 11am followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.



Seamus Cahill - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, September 28 of Seamus Cahill of Keenaghan, Eyrecourt, Galway and Rathdowney .



Beloved husband of Frances. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters Cara and Rowena, son-in-law Alexander, grandchildren Celia and Margot, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in St Francis' Church, Meelick on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11am in St Francis' Church. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.