Deaths in Laois - October 2, 2019

Shem Dawson - Ballinakill

The death took place on Tuesday, October 1 of Shem Dawson of The Dawson House, Castlecomer Rd., Ballinakill and late of Johnstown Rd. Freshford Co. Kilkenny.

At his residence after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Judy, sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends,

Reposing at his residenceon Wednesday and Thursday from 2pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Thursday at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in St. Lachtain's Church, Freshford, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Lachtain's Cemetery.

Mary Greene - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, October 1 of Mary (May) Greene (née Phelan) of Cleggan Avenue, Ballyfermot and formerly Mountrath.

Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mam of Patricia, Michael, Helen, John, Valerie, Barbara, David and Linda. Sadly missed by her daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers John, Willie, Eddie and Mick, sisters Alo, Sheila, Lizzie and Bernie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, great neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Larry Massey funeral home, 341 Ballyfermot Road, on Thursday from 3pm with removal into St. Matthew's Church, Ballyfermot, arriving for 5.30pm. Funeral on Friday morning at 11.30am onto Palmerstown Cemetery.

Mary Dunphy - Attanagh

The death took place on Tuesday, October 1 of Mary (Mem) Dunphy (née Kennedy) of Earlsgarden, Attanagh.

Peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Beloved wife of the late Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Kathleen and Claire, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great grand nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 12 noon on Wednesday with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Thursday morning at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Christina Kennedy - Clough

The death took place on Monday, September 30 of Christina (Dinah) Kennedy (née Keeshan) of Coolbally, Clough Village.

At the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her family John, Deirdre, William and Anna, her eleven grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Kathleen, brother Martin, niece, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath this Monday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday evening at 6.30pm to St. Canice's Church, Clough, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Seamus Cahill - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, September 28 of Seamus Cahill of Keenaghan, Eyrecourt, Galway and Rathdowney .

Beloved husband of Frances. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters Cara and Rowena, son-in-law Alexander, grandchildren Celia and Margot, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in St Francis' Church, Meelick on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11am in St Francis' Church. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Maire Bree - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, June 18 of Maire Bree, formerly Ballinakill Road, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at her home in Casuarina Perth, Austraila. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Sheila. Sadly missed by her loving husband Ray Greco, brothers Padraig, Sean and Micheal, sisters-in-law Pauline, Patricia and Toni, nieces Michelle, Laura and Aisling, nephew Darragh, step children Daniel and Belinda, their partners Steve and Lani, step grandchildren Maya, Toby, Indi, Ashley and Lyon, aunts, uncles, cousins and many Irish and Australian friends.

Memorial Mass at 2pm on Saturday, October 5 in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.



