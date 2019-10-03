Deaths in Laois - October 3, 2019

Kevin Maher - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, October 2 of Kevin (Springer) Maher of Avondale, Portarlington and formerly The Heath Portlaoise. Peacefully at his residence. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken children Audrey, Lisa, Karen, Jenny, Kevin, Tiffany and Katie and son at heart Kieran, his partner Goretti, mother Jean, brother Garry, sister Sharon, grandchildren, sons-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 2pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday at 11.20am arriving Church of the Assumption The Heath for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Oona McGuigan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, October 1 of Oona McGuigan (née Daly) of Blackrock and Dundrum, Co. Dublin and formerly of Rathdowney.

Peacefully, in her 92nd year in the care of the staff of St. Mary's Home, Pembroke Park, Dublin 4, after a long life, well lived. Beloved wife of the late Mac (Edward), much loved and loving mother of Louise and Robin, step-mother of Irene and Alma and the late David; sadly missed by her loving daughter, son, step-daughters, daughters-in-law Marjolein and Heather, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Funeral and Service of Thanksgiving to take place on Saturday in St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Mount Merrion Avenue, Blackrock at 12noon with a private cremation to be held separately.

Frank Barnett - Rosenallis

The death took place on Tuesday, October 1 of Frank Barnett of Clonduff, Rosenallis.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Birr Community Care Centre. Deeply regretted by his wife Geraldine, son Aidan, daughter Patrice, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloneys Funeral Home Wednesday evening from 7.30pm, Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Reposing in Moloneys Funeral Home on Thursday from 5pm until removal at 6.30pm to St. Brigids Church, Rosenallis arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon, burial after in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Shem Dawson - Ballinakill

The death took place on Tuesday, October 1 of Shem Dawson of The Dawson House, Castlecomer Rd., Ballinakill and late of Johnstown Rd. Freshford Co. Kilkenny.

At his residence after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Judy, sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends,

Reposing at his residenceon Wednesday and Thursday from 2pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Thursday at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in St. Lachtain's Church, Freshford, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Lachtain's Cemetery.

Mary Greene - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, October 1 of Mary (May) Greene (née Phelan) of Cleggan Avenue, Ballyfermot and formerly Mountrath.

Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mam of Patricia, Michael, Helen, John, Valerie, Barbara, David and Linda. Sadly missed by her daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers John, Willie, Eddie and Mick, sisters Alo, Sheila, Lizzie and Bernie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, great neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Larry Massey funeral home, 341 Ballyfermot Road, on Thursday from 3pm with removal into St. Matthew's Church, Ballyfermot, arriving for 5.30pm. Funeral on Friday morning at 11.30am onto Palmerstown Cemetery.

Mary Dunphy - Attanagh

The death took place on Tuesday, October 1 of Mary (Mem) Dunphy (née Kennedy) of Earlsgarden, Attanagh.

Peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Beloved wife of the late Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Kathleen and Claire, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great grand nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 12 noon on Wednesday with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Thursday morning at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maire Bree - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, June 18 of Maire Bree, formerly Ballinakill Road, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at her home in Casuarina Perth, Austraila. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Sheila. Sadly missed by her loving husband Ray Greco, brothers Padraig, Sean and Micheal, sisters-in-law Pauline, Patricia and Toni, nieces Michelle, Laura and Aisling, nephew Darragh, step children Daniel and Belinda, their partners Steve and Lani, step grandchildren Maya, Toby, Indi, Ashley and Lyon, aunts, uncles, cousins and many Irish and Australian friends.

Memorial Mass at 2pm on Saturday, October 5 in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.