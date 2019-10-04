Deaths in Laois - October 4, 2019

Patrick Joseph Dawson - Ballylinan

The death took place on Thursday, October 3 of Patrick Joseph Dawson of Killyganard, Ballylinan.



Pre-deceased by his brother Denis, sisters Kathleen and Ita. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Marilene, son Aaron, brothers John and Eddie, sister Mary, son-in-law Richard (Delaney), daughter-in-law Julie (Dawson), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Bláithín (Dawson-Delaney), Laura and Rebecca, great-granchildren Katie, Rachel, Aoife, Ryan, Darren and Daniel, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Saturday. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's on Monday morning to arrive at The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork for Cremation service at 2pm.

Refreshments (in honour of Joe Dawson) will be held in Pedigree Corner, The Pike, Ballylinan from 5.30pm on Monday evening. All are welcome.

Christina Mullins

The death took place on Thursday, October 3 of Christina (Chrissie) Mullins (née Brennan) of Ballyfermot, Dublin and formerly Modibeadh, Laois.

Peacefully, at home surrounded by her family in her 101st year. Beloved wife of the late William (Bill) and loving mother of the late Pat. Christina will be very sadly missed by her loving family, children Freda, Jean, Celine and Anne, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandson, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, neighbours and especially her many carers over the years.

Removal on Saturday to the Church of St. Matthew, Ballyfermot arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery.

Doreen Byrne - Emo

The death took place on Wednesday, October 2 of Doreen Byrne (née Bowles) of Coolbanagher, Emo.



Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Sadly missed by her loving husband Oliver, family Yvonne, David, Trevor, Carol, Brian and Elaine, brother, sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Funeral service in St John's Church Coolbanagher on Saturday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Dorothy Evelene Oakshot - Errill

The death took place on Sunday, September 22 of Dorothy Evelene Oakshot (née Mitchell) of Southampton and formerly Quarrymount, Errill.

Peacefully in her 92nd year. Sadly missed by her partner John and her daughter Yvonne, her loving sister Mary, her brothers Thomas, Charlie and Gerald, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral service in Southampton on Friday, October 11 at 2pm followed by burial in Southampton.

Kevin Maher - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, October 2 of Kevin (Springer) Maher of Avondale, Portarlington and formerly The Heath Portlaoise. Peacefully at his residence. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken children Audrey, Lisa, Karen, Jenny, Kevin, Tiffany and Katie and son at heart Kieran, his partner Goretti, mother Jean, brother Garry, sister Sharon, grandchildren, sons-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 2pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday at 11.20am arriving Church of the Assumption The Heath for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Oona McGuigan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, October 1 of Oona McGuigan (née Daly) of Blackrock and Dundrum, Co. Dublin and formerly of Rathdowney.

Peacefully, in her 92nd year in the care of the staff of St. Mary's Home, Pembroke Park, Dublin 4, after a long life, well lived. Beloved wife of the late Mac (Edward), much loved and loving mother of Louise and Robin, step-mother of Irene and Alma and the late David; sadly missed by her loving daughter, son, step-daughters, daughters-in-law Marjolein and Heather, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Funeral and Service of Thanksgiving to take place on Saturday in St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Mount Merrion Avenue, Blackrock at 12noon with a private cremation to be held separately.

Frank Barnett - Rosenallis

The death took place on Tuesday, October 1 of Frank Barnett of Clonduff, Rosenallis.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Birr Community Care Centre. Deeply regretted by his wife Geraldine, son Aidan, daughter Patrice, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloneys Funeral Home Wednesday evening from 7.30pm, Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Reposing in Moloneys Funeral Home on Thursday from 5pm until removal at 6.30pm to St. Brigids Church, Rosenallis arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon, burial after in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Shem Dawson - Ballinakill

The death took place on Tuesday, October 1 of Shem Dawson of The Dawson House, Castlecomer Rd., Ballinakill and late of Johnstown Rd. Freshford Co. Kilkenny.

At his residence after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Judy, sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends,

Reposing at his residenceon Wednesday and Thursday from 2pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Thursday at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in St. Lachtain's Church, Freshford, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Lachtain's Cemetery.

Maire Bree - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, June 18 of Maire Bree, formerly Ballinakill Road, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at her home in Casuarina Perth, Austraila. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Sheila. Sadly missed by her loving husband Ray Greco, brothers Padraig, Sean and Micheal, sisters-in-law Pauline, Patricia and Toni, nieces Michelle, Laura and Aisling, nephew Darragh, step children Daniel and Belinda, their partners Steve and Lani, step grandchildren Maya, Toby, Indi, Ashley and Lyon, aunts, uncles, cousins and many Irish and Australian friends.

Memorial Mass at 2pm on Saturday, October 5 in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.