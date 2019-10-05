Deaths in Laois - October 5, 2019

Mary Keenan - Castletown

The death took place on Friday, October 4 of Mary Keenan (née O'Rourke) of Gash Gardens, Castletown.



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wounderful care of the nurses and staff in the Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Predeceased by her husband Noel and son John. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary (Doyle) and Breda, sister Ann (Grehan), brothers Jim and Michael, sister-in-law Margaret, son-in-law Ross, granddaughters Caoilfhionn and Meadhbh, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath on Friday evening from 7pm with rosary in the funeral home 9pm and on Saturday afternoon from 2pm with removal at 5pm to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown arriving 5.15pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 10.30am with burial immediately afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Una Finney - Portarlington and Abbeyleix

The death took place on Thursday, October 3 of Una Finney (née Williams) of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington and Abbeyleix.



Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Oakdale Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Canon Charles Finney.Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Pamela (Seale), sons Cyril and Alan, sister Ivy, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Pamela's house, Durrow from 7pm until 9.30pm on Friday evening. Removal to Saint Michael and All Angels Church, Abbeyleix on Saturday afternoon for Funeral Service at 3pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Patrick Joseph Dawson - Ballylinan

The death took place on Thursday, October 3 of Patrick Joseph Dawson of Killyganard, Ballylinan.



Pre-deceased by his brother Denis, sisters Kathleen and Ita. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Marilene, son Aaron, brothers John and Eddie, sister Mary, son-in-law Richard (Delaney), daughter-in-law Julie (Dawson), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Bláithín (Dawson-Delaney), Laura and Rebecca, great-granchildren Katie, Rachel, Aoife, Ryan, Darren and Daniel, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Saturday. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's on Monday morning to arrive at The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork for Cremation service at 2pm.

Refreshments (in honour of Joe Dawson) will be held in Pedigree Corner, The Pike, Ballylinan from 5.30pm on Monday evening. All are welcome.

Edward Lawless - Ballylinan

The death took place on Thursday, October 3 of Edward (Ted) Lawless of Aberdeen, Scotland, and formerly of Bramble House, Tinryland, Carlow and Ballinagar, Ballylinan.

Unexpectedly after a brief illness. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Deirdre, his children Eleanor and Brian, his son-in-law Gary and daughter-in-law Elin, his much adored grandchildren Pippa, James, Charlotte and Alex. Ted will be deeply missed by his brothers Michael, Jack (Willie), Dominic and his sisters Rita, Mary, Geraldine and Clare, his brothes and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral will take place in Aberdeen, Scotland on October 11.

Doreen Byrne - Emo

The death took place on Wednesday, October 2 of Doreen Byrne (née Bowles) of Coolbanagher, Emo.



Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Sadly missed by her loving husband Oliver, family Yvonne, David, Trevor, Carol, Brian and Elaine, brother, sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Funeral service in St John's Church Coolbanagher on Saturday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Dorothy Evelene Oakshot - Errill

The death took place on Sunday, September 22 of Dorothy Evelene Oakshot (née Mitchell) of Southampton and formerly Quarrymount, Errill.

Peacefully in her 92nd year. Sadly missed by her partner John and her daughter Yvonne, her loving sister Mary, her brothers Thomas, Charlie and Gerald, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral service in Southampton on Friday, October 11 at 2pm followed by burial in Southampton.

Maire Bree - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, June 18 of Maire Bree, formerly Ballinakill Road, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at her home in Casuarina Perth, Austraila. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Sheila. Sadly missed by her loving husband Ray Greco, brothers Padraig, Sean and Micheal, sisters-in-law Pauline, Patricia and Toni, nieces Michelle, Laura and Aisling, nephew Darragh, step children Daniel and Belinda, their partners Steve and Lani, step grandchildren Maya, Toby, Indi, Ashley and Lyon, aunts, uncles, cousins and many Irish and Australian friends.

Memorial Mass at 2pm on Saturday, October 5 in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.