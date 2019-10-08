Deaths in Laois - October 8, 2019

Tiernan Power - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, October 6 of Tiernan Power of Derrykearn, Abbeyleix.

Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Tom and Annemarie, sister, Cliona, grandmother, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Removal from his home on Wednesday to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 12 Noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Fintans Cemetery, Raheen.

William Murphy - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Sunday, October 6 of William (Billy) Murphy of Bellgrove, Ballybrittas.

Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family in his 88th year. Billy will be greatly missed by his loving wife Millie, and his family Michael, Patrick, Mary and Catherine. Much loved grandfather of Aisleen, Gavin, Michelle, Shane, Amy, Katie and Eoghan. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters Breege, Connie, Dick, Tess, and baby brother Pat. Sadly missed by his brothers Tom (Galway), Mick, Jim (Rath), Fr. Sean (South Africa), Mary Mc Evoy (Portarlington) and Rose Dowler (Dublin). Daughters-in-law Geraldine and Kate, son in-law Frankie. Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 4pm until 9pm. Reposing on Tuesday from 4pm until 9pm with recital of the Rosary on both evenings at 8pm. Arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Rath for 2pm Requiem Mass on Wednesday. Interment to follow in the new Cemetery Emo.