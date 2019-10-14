Deaths in Laois - October 14, 2019

Martin Connell - Portlarlington

The death took place on Saturday, October 12 of Martin (Murt) Connell of Lea, Portarlington.



Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family. Loving brother of the late Andy, Patsy and Dan. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Rose (O Kane), Brothers Fr Michael, John and Joe, sisters-in-law Sheila, Sarah, Kathleen and Bernie, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Sunday from 3pm with Removal at 7pm arriving St John's Church Killenard at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Josie Dwyer - Ballinakill

The death took place on Saturday, October 12 of Josie Dwyer (née Breslin) of Ironmills, Ballinakill.



In the care of the Matron and Staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy and much loved mother of Jim, Ned, Catherine and Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters in law Nuala and Marie, sons in law Seamus and John, cherished grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, also sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence in Ironmills, Ballinakill from 12 noon on Sunday and Rosary at 7pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am, followed by burial in St. Brigid's Cemeter



Kevin Culleton - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, October 10 of Kevin Culleton of Dublin Rd., Portlaoise, and late of Windsor Coolrain, and Brittas Clonaslee.

Suddenly, in Lanzarote. Dearly loved husband to Gemma (nee Doran), cherished father to Ailbhe, Kevin, Eve and John. Gearóid (fiancé to Ailbhe), Keith (partner to Eve) and adoring grandfather to Aoife. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will follow





Date Published: Saturday 12th October 2019

Date of Death: Thursday 10th October 2019

Michael Dowling - Camross

The death has taken place of the late Michael (Mick) Dowling, Camross.

Mick, late of Derrycarrow, died on October 11 (suddenly) at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his sister Ann (Deering), brothers Fint and Paddy, deeply regretted by brother Denis, sister Rita (Higgins) England, aunts Peg (Fitzpatrick), and Nora (Lowry), uncle Jack Phelan, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath, on Sunday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 9am. Removal on Monday morning to St Fergal's Church, Camross, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Marie Therese Hammersley-Fenton - Portlaoise

The death has taken place of Marie Therese Hammersley-Fenton (née Keegan) Kilminchy Lodge, Portlaoise and formerly Dublin.

Marie died, peacefully, October 11, 2019, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Predeceased by her brothers Sean, Patrick and Tom. Deeply regretted by her family Tom, Ann Connaughton (Dublin) Dreda, Sean, Liz, and Helen. Sons -in-law and daughters-in-law, sisters Rita Fitzpatrick Esker Ballyfin, and Phil Morrisey (Dublin). Grandchildren,great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Sunday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 7pm.

Reposing in the funeral home on Monday morning from 11am.

Removal at 11.30 to St Fintan's Church, Ballyfin, for 12 noon Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery.

James Bergin - Errill

The death has taken place of James (Jimmy) Bergin Knockardgannon, Errill.

Jimmy, who died on October 10 is predeceased by his wife Lucy and his daughter Lucy. Deeply regretted by his son Seamus, daughter-in-law Claire, grandchildren Mary, Sinéad and Liam, his sister (Statia Aherne), nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Seamus and Claire's home, Knockardgannon on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm with rosary at 8.30pm on both evenings.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in The Church Of Our Lady Queen Of The Universe, Errill, followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Errill.