Deaths in Laois - October 15, 2019

J P O'Mara - Ballinakill

The death took place on Monday, October 14 of J P (John Patrick) O'Mara of Sampsonscourt, Ballinakill, Laois



Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, son Brendan, daughters Kay, Denise and Marie, brother Jerry, sisters Helen, Marie, Margaret, Catherine, Anne and Deirdre, aunt Eileen, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 3pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Wednesday morning to St. Bridgid's Church, Ballinakill for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery. Kevin Culleton - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, October 10 of Kevin Culleton of Dublin Rd., Portlaoise, and late of Windsor Coolrain, and Brittas, Clonaslee.

Suddenly, in Lanzarote. Dearly loved husband to Gemma (nee Doran), cherished father to Ailbhe, Kevin, Eve and John. Gearóid (fiancé to Ailbhe), Keith (partner to Eve) and adoring grandfather to Aoife. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will follow.



