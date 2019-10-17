Deaths in Laois - October 17, 2019

Teresa Burke - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, October 16 of Teresa Burke of Borris Rd., Portlaoise, and late of Burnwood, Clonad.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Daughter of the late Edward and Margaret. Predeceased by her brothers Michael and Patrick and sister Bernadette (USA). Deeply regretted by her brother Eamonn, sisters Patricia and Brid, and Sr Marilyn (USA), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunt, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Friday evening from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday to arrive at St. Fintan's Church, Raheen for 10.30am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kevin Culleton - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, October 10 of Kevin Culleton of Dublin Rd., Portlaoise, and late of Windsor Coolrain, and Brittas, Clonaslee.

Suddenly, in Lanzarote. Dearly loved husband to Gemma (nee Doran), cherished father to Ailbhe, Kevin, Eve and John. Gearóid (fiancé to Ailbhe), Keith (partner to Eve) and adoring grandfather to Aoife. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

This Friday, house strictly private. On Saturday reposing from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Again on Sunday reposing from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. On Monday, Removal from his residence at 11.30am to aririve at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.