Deaths in Laois - October 18, 2019

Julia Horan - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, July 16 of Julia (Ciss) Horan (née Carroll) of 1 Church View, Portarlington and formerly The New Road, Portlaoise.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Loving wife of the late Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Sheila, Elizabeth, Sharon and Josie, brother Peter, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Philip, Meryvn and John, especially her niece Catherine Lawlor and her husband Pat, her nephew Pad Kearney and his wife Ber, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Friday from 5.30pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.



Sr Columbanus Kyne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, October 16 of Sister Columbanus (Margart) Kyne of the Presentation Sisters, Mountmellick and Moycullen, Galway.

Peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her parents Owen and Bridget, brothers Eugene, Michael and Peter. Deeply regretted by her sister Kitty Dowling (Lord Edward Street, Mountmellick), her nieces and nephews, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, grandnieces, grandnephews, The Presentation Sisters Mountmellick and the North East Province and all her extended family and friends.

Reposing at Presentation Convent, Mountmellick, on Friday from 2pm. Prayers at 5.30pm followed by removal to St Joseph's Parish Church, Mountmellick, arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.

Teresa Burke - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, October 16 of Teresa Burke of Borris Rd., Portlaoise, and late of Burnwood, Clonad.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Daughter of the late Edward and Margaret. Predeceased by her brothers Michael and Patrick and sister Bernadette (USA). Deeply regretted by her brother Eamonn, sisters Patricia and Brid, and Sr Marilyn (USA), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunt, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Friday evening from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday to arrive at St. Fintan's Church, Raheen for 10.30am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kevin Culleton - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, October 10 of Kevin Culleton of Dublin Rd., Portlaoise, and late of Windsor Coolrain, and Brittas, Clonaslee.

Suddenly, in Lanzarote. Dearly loved husband to Gemma (nee Doran), cherished father to Ailbhe, Kevin, Eve and John. Gearóid (fiancé to Ailbhe), Keith (partner to Eve) and adoring grandfather to Aoife. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

This Friday, house strictly private. On Saturday reposing from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Again on Sunday reposing from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. On Monday, Removal from his residence at 11.30am to aririve at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.