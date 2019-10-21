Deaths in Laois - October 21, 2019

Mary Conroy - Ballyfin

The death took place on Sunday, October 20 of Mary (Mai) Conroy (née Phelan) of Cappinrush, Ballyfin.



In the loving care of her family and the staff at Naas Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gerry and members of the Phelan and Conroy families. Sadly missed by her children Tim, John, Mary, Catherine and Kevin, daughters-in-law Lucy, Dolores, Karen, sons-in-law James and Noel, her sisters Chris and Nora, brothers-in-law Joe and Charlie, her 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and her many good neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Moloney’s Funeral Home in Sarsfield Street, Mountmellick from 4pm to 6pm on Monday. Removal from the funeral home on Monday evening to arrive at St. Fintan’s Church, Ballyfin at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass in St. Fintan’s Church, Ballyfin at 11am on Tuesday morning with internment afterwards in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Ballyfin.

Mary Lennon - Durrow

The death took place on Saturday, October 19 of Mary Lennon (née Purcell) of Mary St, Durrow.



Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget. Beloved wife of the late Hugh and mother of the late Maureen, Eugene and Emer.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Peader, Phil, Carmel, Martina, John, Eamon, Kevin, Niamh and Mark, sister Kathleen, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Brookhaven Nursing Home from 2pm on Sunday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow, on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Marie Murphy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, October 19 of Marie Murphy of The Roses, Kileen, Mountmellick and formerly of East End, Rathmore, Co. Kerry.

Predeceased by her parents Tim and Nina and her sister Margaret. Much loved sister of Noreen, Andrew and Don. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews and the staff and residence of the Muiríosa Foundation, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home at The Roses, Kileen, Mountmellick on Sunday, from 5pm with rosary recital at 6pm. Reposing at O'Keeffe's funeral home, Rathmore on Monday, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St Joseph's Church, Rathmore at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maurice O'Toole - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, October 20 of Maurice O'Toole of Moneygall, Rhode, and Rathdowney.



In his 95th year. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Lily, children Michael, Kieran, Anne (Maher), Maurice, Elizabeth (Liz, Kinane) and Brendan, brothers Joe and Paddy, sisters Bridget and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 7.30pm, arriving at St Joseph’s Church, Moneygall, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Dunkerrin New Cemetery.

Mick Terrett - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, October 18 of Mick Terrett of Rathleash, Portarlington.



Suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, son Colm, daughter Grainne, grandchildren Dylan, Gwyneth, Corey and Bryan, daughter-in-law Karen, son-in-law Noel, brothers Pat and Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Sunday from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving St John's Church Killenard on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery

Teresa Daly - Castletown

The death took place on Friday, October 18 of Teresa Daly (née Ryan) of Westfield, Castletown and formerly of Longfordwood, Clonakenny, Co. Tipperary.

Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Donal, daughter Karen, son Gavin, brothers Joe and Sean, step-brothers Patrick and Bernard, son in law John, brothers in law, sisters in law, father in law Peter, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Westfield this Sunday and Monday evening from 5pm with rosary in the house at 8pm both evenings. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin arriving at 2pm.

