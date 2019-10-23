Deaths in Laois - October 23, 2019

Maurice O'Toole - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, October 20 of Maurice O'Toole of Moneygall, Rhode, and Rathdowney.

In his 95th year. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Lily, children Michael, Kieran, Anne (Maher), Maurice, Elizabeth (Liz, Kinane) and Brendan, brothers Joe and Paddy, sisters Bridget and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 7.30pm, arriving at St Joseph’s Church, Moneygall, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Dunkerrin New Cemetery.