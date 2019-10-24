Deaths in Laois - October 24, 2019

Billy Rogers - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, October 23 of Billy Rogers of Borris Court, Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the care of St Vincents Hospital Mountmellick. Son of the late Billy and Elizabeth Rogers. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Marie (Scully), cousins, nephew, uncles, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral home on Thursday from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s church for 10am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s cemetery Portlaoise.

Gerard Power - Stradbally

The death has taken place of Gerard Power of Bettystown, Meath and Raheenduff, Stradbally.

Suddenly, at home in Thailand. Predeceased by his daughter Elaine, brother Brendan, sister Mary and his loving parents. Much loved and sadly missed by Phyllis, sons Nigel, Barry and Shane, grandchildren Laura, Oran, and Shay, daughter-in-law Liz, brothers Eddie, Frank, Liam and Noel, sisters Imelda, Brigid and Vera extended family and his many friends.

Reposing at The Presentation Chapel Stradbally from 3.30pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally, at 11am followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2.30pm.

Peter Gerald Turley - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, October 22 of Peter Gerald Turley of Main Street, Stradbally.



Deeply regretted by his family, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

Private funeral Mass will take place in St Paul's Parish Church, Emo, on Friday at 11am with removal to Newlands Cross Crematorium afterwards.

Larry Mooney - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, October 22 of Larry Mooney of 26 Derryoughter Kildangan and Monasterevin and formerly of St Michael's Park Portarlington.

Unexpectedly, at his residence.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Margaret Browne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, October 18 of Margaret Browne of Monkstown, Dublin and Portlaoise.

Peacefully, in the care of the staff at Kilminchy Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her mother Kathleen, father Paddy, brother Tony and sister Maureen. Sadly missed by her by her life-long friend Margaret and her family and her cousins.

Funeral Prayer Service on Friday at 10am in The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6, followed by cremation. Ashes to be interred in the family grave in Deans Grange Cemetery at a later date.