Deaths in Laois - October 25, 2019

John Kirwan - Donaghmore

The death took place on Friday, October 25 of John Kirwan of Donaghmore.



Peacefully at home. John, lovingly remembered by his wife Breda, daughter Brenda, sons Eugene, Gerard, Sean, Pat and Brian, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, his sisters Kathleen (Ryan), Norrie (McCaul) and Carmel (Power), all his nieces and nephews, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Fr. Mark and Willie and his sisters Sr. Vera and Sr. Nell.

Reposing at his residence (Donaghmore) on Sunday from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 11am followed by burial in Rathdowney Local Cemetery.

Larry Mooney - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, October 22 of Larry Mooney of 26 Derryoughter Kildangan and Monasterevin and formerly of St Michael's Park Portarlington.

Unexpectedly, at his residence.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Friday from 7.30pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.