Deaths in Laois - October 28, 2019

Paddy Beere - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, October 27 of Paddy Beere of Ballydavis, Portlaoise.



At the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in his 94th year. Paddy, beloved husband of Madge and dearly loved father to Mary, John, Catherine Pat, Cormac, Brendan and Fiona and late infant Thomas. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Fr Joe Beere (CSSP), sisters Kathleeen Downey and Nellie Donnelly, brother in law , sister in law, daughters in law, sons in Law, grandchildren Suzy, Kate, Eoghan, Colin, Darragh, David, Emma, Laura, Cillian, Jessica, Ella, Noah, Lily and Cian, great-granddaughter Mia, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday evening from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, The Heath, for 11am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in The Heath Cemetery.

Leo Mills - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Saturday, October 26 of Leo Mills of Portlaoise Road, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully, at his residence, in the loving care of his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Christina, sons Leo and Kevin, daughter Caroline, grandchildren Cian, Eabha and Luke, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother Billy, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 5pm to 9pm on Sunday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, on Monday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Abbeyleix.

Kathleen Ryan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, October 25 of Kathleen Ryan (née O'Loughlin) of The Borness, Mountmellick and formerly of Drummond, Rosenallis and Kilnamona, Co. Clare. (Retired National School Teacher, Clonaslee.)

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Midland's Regoinal Hospital, Tullamore. Predeceased by her husband Seán and her sisters, Agnes, Margaret and Mary. Deeply regretted by her children, Brian, Caitríona and Margaret, stepchildren, Josie, Betty, Tom, Eamon, Seán, Anne and Nicholas, grandchildren, Sophie, Darragh, Lúsaí, Aoibhe, Ellie and Seán, brother Patrick, daughter-in-law Fiona , son-in-law Paul, brothers-in-law John, Joe and Paddy and sister-in-law Theresa.

Reposing at Brian and Fiona's house in Moneyquid, Killeigh on Sunday from 5pm. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St Brigid's Church, Rosenallis on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Rosenallis.

Patricia Sheeran - Coolrain and Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, October 25 of Patricia Sheeran of Windsor, Coolrain and Cuan Bhríde, Rathdowney.

Unexpectedly. Predeceased by her parents and her sisters. Sadly mourned by her niece and nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends, especially Ber and Teresa.

Reposing at O' Sullivan's funeral home, Rathdowney, on Monday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, followed by burial in St. Fergal's Cemetery, Camross, arriving at 1pm.

John Kirwan - Donaghmore

The death took place on Friday, October 25 of John Kirwan of Donaghmore.



Peacefully at home. John, lovingly remembered by his wife Breda, daughter Brenda, sons Eugene, Gerard, Sean, Pat and Brian, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, his sisters Kathleen (Ryan), Norrie (McCaul) and Carmel (Power), all his nieces and nephews, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Fr. Mark and Willie and his sisters Sr. Vera and Sr. Nell.

Reposing at his residence (Donaghmore) on Sunday from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 11am followed by burial in Rathdowney Local Cemetery.