Deaths in Laois - October 29, 2019

Paddy Beere - Portlaoise

The death occurred of Paddy Beere of Ballydavis, Portlaoise, Laois on October 27 at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

Paddy died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in his 94th year..

Beloved husband of Madge and dearly loved father to Mary, John, Catherine Pat, Cormac, Brendan and Fiona and late infant Thomas.

He is deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Fr Joe Beere (CSSP), sisters Kathleeen Downey and Nellie Donnelly, brother in law , sister in law, daughters in law, sons in Law, grandchildren Suzy, Kate, Eoghan, Colin, Darragh, David, Emma, Laura, Cillian, Jessica, Ella, Noah, Lily and Cian, great-granddaughter Mia, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence (R32Y7CX) on Monday evening from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, The Heath, for 11am requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in The Heath Cemetery.

Patricia Sheeran - Rathdowney

The death occurred of Patricia Sheeran, Cuan Bhríde, Rathdowney and formerly Windsor, Coolrain, on October 25 unexpectedly.

Predeceased by her parents and her sisters. Sadly mourned by her niece and nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends, especially Ber and Teresa.

Reposing at O' Sullivan's funeral home, Rathdowney, on Monday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, followed by burial in St. Fergal's Cemetery, Camross, arriving at about 1pm.