Deaths in Laois - October 31, 2019

Michael Phelan - Attanagh

The death took place on Wednesday, October 30 of Michael Phelan of Russelstown, Attanagh.



In his 90th year peacefully at the Midland General Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his relatives, great neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Seamus Kelly - Clonaslee

The death took place on Tuesday, October 29 of Seamus Kelly of Scaroon, Clonaslee.

Suddenly at his residence. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by his brothers Peter, Michael and Christy, sisters Bridie, Lil, Marie, Josie and Anne, cousins including Paddy and Jack, sister-in-law Fiona, brothers-in-law Pat, Peter and Willie, nieces nephews and a wide circle of relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maloney’s Funeral Home, Sarsfield Street, Mountmellick from 5.30pm on Thursday with removal at 7.30pm to St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee, arriving at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Mary Middleton - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Tuesday, October 29 of Mary (Maureen) Middleton of the Green Roads, Borris-in-Ossory.

(Ex school bus driver). Peacefully in the care of the Nurses and Staff at the Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home Portlaoise and at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by her brothers Seamus and Peter. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Margaret, Chris and Pauline, sister in law Anna, brother in law Dick, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown this Thursday evening from 5pm with rosary in the funeral home at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.20am to St. Canices Church Borris in Ossory arriving for Mass at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in Killasmeestia cemetery.

Eamon Delaney - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, October 29 of Eamon Delaney of Derryguile, Mountmellick.

In the care of the Staff at St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Beloved son of the late Paddy and Annie, also predeceased by his brother Denis. Deeply regretted by his brothers Jim (Derryguile), Tom (Clonad) his sister Mai Brophy (Mountrath), brother in law, sister in law, nieces , nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5pm until Removal at 6.50pm to St. Joseph’s Church, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Gloria Cassidy - Maganey

The death took place on Monday, October 28 of Gloria Cassidy (née Quinn) of Ballyfoyle, Maganey and Brittas, Dublin.

Peacefully, at her residence. Wife of the late William. Deeply regretted by her loving son William, daughters Mary, Nora, Kate, Nuala and Anne, brothers Seán and Barney, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Wednesday. Removal at 7pm on Wednesday evening to arrive at St. Abban's Church, Killeen for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday morning followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Whelan - Colt, Ballyroan

The death took place on Monday, October 28 of Michael Whelan of Colt, Ballyroan.

Predeceased by his brother Billy. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Patricia, son William, sister Breda (Abbeyleix), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday evening from 3pm until 8pm . Removal on Thursday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyroan arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Raheen Cemetery.