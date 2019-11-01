Deaths in Laois - November 1, 2019

Michael Phelan - Attanagh

The death took place on Wednesday, October 30 of Michael Phelan of Russelstown, Attanagh.

In his 90th year peacefully at the Midland General Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his relatives, great neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow from 2pm on Friday with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Saturday morning at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Betty Gillson - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, October 30 of Betty Gillson of Glenealy, Wicklow and formerly Mountmellick.

Passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her daughter Susan, son Tim, son-in-law Garret, grandchildren Andrew, Kieran, Caroline, Jenny, Ian and great grandchild Max, and friends.

Service will be held in McCrea's Cremation Chapel, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town on Monday at 11.15am.

Seamus Kelly - Clonaslee

The death took place on Tuesday, October 29 of Seamus Kelly of Scaroon, Clonaslee.

Suddenly at his residence. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by his brothers Peter, Michael and Christy, sisters Bridie, Lil, Marie, Josie and Anne, cousins including Paddy and Jack, sister-in-law Fiona, brothers-in-law Pat, Peter and Willie, nieces nephews and a wide circle of relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maloney’s Funeral Home, Sarsfield Street, Mountmellick from 5.30pm on Thursday with removal at 7.30pm to St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee, arriving at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Mary Middleton - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Tuesday, October 29 of Mary (Maureen) Middleton of the Green Roads, Borris-in-Ossory.

(Ex school bus driver). Peacefully in the care of the Nurses and Staff at the Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home Portlaoise and at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by her brothers Seamus and Peter. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Margaret, Chris and Pauline, sister in law Anna, brother in law Dick, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown this Thursday evening from 5pm with rosary in the funeral home at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.20am to St. Canices Church Borris in Ossory arriving for Mass at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in Killasmeestia cemetery.