Deaths in Laois - November 3, 2019

Victor Delaney - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, November 3 of Victor Delaney of 43 Erkindale Drive, Durrow, Laois



Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Evan Clancy - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, November 1 of Evan Clancy of 3 Pine Villa, Portarlington.



Suddenly. Sadly missed by his loving parents Fergal and Frances, sister Ciara, brother Ryan, his girlfriend Amber and their baby son Fionn, grandparents, aunts, uncles, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday and Monday from 4pm with Rosary on both evenings at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11.15am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Tom Kirwan - Ballylinan

The death took place on Friday, November 1 of Tom Kirwan of Milltown, Ballylinan.



Deeply regretted by his loving wife Brid, daughters Mandy, Laura and Anna, son Thomas, sisters Margaret, Maree and Betty, son-in-law Declan, grandchild, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home this Saturday from 2pm with Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal by Malone’s Funeral Directors on Sunday to Saint Joseph’s Church, Ballyadams, arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Padraig Byrne - Clonaslee

The death took place on Friday, November 1 of Pa¡draig Byrne of Chapel Street, Clonaslee, and formerly Tinnahinch.

At the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Cecelia, and his nephew Brendan Fitzpatrick. He will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Elizabeth O'Brien and Breda Fitzpatrick.

Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brother-in-law Anthony, cousins, relatives, and his many friends.

Reposing at the residence of his nephew Michael and Joy O'Brien, Rearymore, Rosenallis from 4 pm on Saturday with Rosary on Saturday night at 9.15pm. Removal on Sunday to St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee, for 12noon Funeral Mass folllowed by burial in Askinagap Cemetery, Co. Wicklow, arriving approx 3.30pm.

Tommy Warren - Rosenallis

The death took place on Friday, November 1 of Tommy Warren of Rosenallis.



In the care of the Staff and his family at St. Kieran’s Nursing Home, Rathcabbin, Co. Tipperary. Beloved son of the late Tom and Margaret. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, Martha, Paddy, Theresa, Lily and Peter. Aunts, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing in Moloneys Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Saturday from 5.30pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Prayers in Moloneys Funeral Home on Sunday morning at 10am. Removal at 10.30 to St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial after in St Brigid's Cemetery.