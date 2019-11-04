Deaths in Laois - November 4, 2019

Jack Conroy - Clonad

The death took place on Sunday, November 3 of Jack Conroy of Our Lady's Place, Naas and formerly of Clonad.



Jack was well known within the film industry, particularly as a cinematographer. Beloved husband of Mona and father of Marnie, John, Ann, Emer, and Emmet. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sister Vera, brothers Tony, George, Jim, Peter and Louis, daughter-in-law Rachel, sons-in-law Gerry and Fergal, his 17 grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.20am to arrive at The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by private cremation in Newland’s Cross Crematorium.

Victor Delaney - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, November 3 of Victor Delaney of 43 Erkindale Drive, Durrow, Laois

Peacefully in his 81st year at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Pilar, son John, daughters Michelle and Marie-Carmen, brother Liam, sister Carmel (Mooney), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grand-children, great-grand-children, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Brookhaven Nursing home on Monday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Durrow arriving for 11am Requiem Mass with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

Evan Clancy - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, November 1 of Evan Clancy of 3 Pine Villa, Portarlington.

Suddenly. Sadly missed by his loving parents Fergal and Frances, sister Ciara, brother Ryan, his girlfriend Amber and their baby son Fionn, grandparents, aunts, uncles, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday and Monday from 4pm with Rosary on both evenings at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11.15am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.