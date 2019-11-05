Deaths in Laois - November 5, 2019

John Hartford - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, November 4 of John Hartford of Marian Ave, Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the tender care of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home. John beloved husband of the late Mary, and son of the late Margaret and John Hartford. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers, Liam and Tom, sisters, Mary, Nora, Teresa and Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends and former colleagues in St Fintan's Hospital.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 10am on Thursday in SS Peter and Paul's Church followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Mary Kelliher - Garron

The death took place on Sunday, November 3 of Mary Kelliher (née Bergin) of Glanmire, Cork and late of Garron.

Peacefully, at the Bon Secours Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Pat, loving mother of Tadhg, Deirdre and Cormac and dear sister of Denis, Tom, Joan, Joe, Pat, Seamus and the late Michael and Sean. Sadly missed by her loving husband, family, son-in-law Jonathan, daughters-in-law Ruth and Justyna, grandchildren James, Maeve, Colm, Liam, Orla, Clara, Hanna and Fionn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews nieces, relatives and friends.

Lying in repose at Barry Bros. Funeral Home, Hazelwood, Glanmire on Tuesday from 5pm until Removal at 7pm to St, Joseph’s Church Springhill. Requiem Mass at 2pm on Wednesday followed by Cremation at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy Co. Cork.

Jack Conroy - Clonad

The death took place on Sunday, November 3 of Jack Conroy of Our Lady's Place, Naas and formerly of Clonad.

Jack was well known within the film industry, particularly as a cinematographer. Beloved husband of Mona and father of Marnie, John, Ann, Emer, and Emmet. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sister Vera, brothers Tony, George, Jim, Peter and Louis, daughter-in-law Rachel, sons-in-law Gerry and Fergal, his 17 grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.20am to arrive at The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by private cremation in Newland’s Cross Crematorium.

Joe Kennedy - Crettyard

The death took place on Saturday, November 2 of Joe Kennedy of Doonane Terrace, Crettyard and formerly Cabra West, Dublin.

Joe will be sadly missed by his family, wife Mary Collette (nee Connors), daughter Josie (Callanan), son-in-law Derek, grandsons Rian and Aaron, daughter Dolores (Territt), son-in-law Fergus, grandson James, grand-daughter Sarah, brothers and sisters - Mag & Phil, Kathleen and Murt, Billy and Josie, Patsy and Catherine, Peter O'Connor, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 10am on Tuesday morning. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to Newlands Cross Crematorium for Service of Remembrance at 1pm.

Victor Delaney - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, November 3 of Victor Delaney of 43 Erkindale Drive, Durrow, Laois

Peacefully in his 81st year at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Pilar, son John, daughters Michelle and Marie-Carmen, brother Liam, sister Carmel (Mooney), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grand-children, great-grand-children, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Brookhaven Nursing home on Monday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Durrow arriving for 11am Requiem Mass with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

Evan Clancy - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, November 1 of Evan Clancy of 3 Pine Villa, Portarlington.

Suddenly. Sadly missed by his loving parents Fergal and Frances, sister Ciara, brother Ryan, his girlfriend Amber and their baby son Fionn, grandparents, aunts, uncles, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday and Monday from 4pm with Rosary on both evenings at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11.15am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.