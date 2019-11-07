Deaths in Laois - November 7, 2019

Mary Taaffe - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, November 6 of Mary Taaffe of 5 Droimnin, Stradbally.



Late of Ballymanus. Peacefully at Portlaoise General Hospital. Survived by her loving sister Kathryn, brother-in-law Jim, nephews John, Brian and Gavin, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Presentation Chapel, Stradbally on Thursday from 2pm to 6pm, with recital of the Rosary at 6pm. Requiem Mass at 10am on Friday in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally. Burial afterwards in Moyanna Cemetery.

Stuart McCarthy - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, November 4 of Stuart McCarthy of Ballintlea, Stradbally.

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved wife Marion and family at his home. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife and his children, Keela, Oran and Teagan, his mother Ann, sister Sinead, brother Cormac, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives kind neighbours and all his friends.

Reposing at his home from Wednesday until removal to St. Joseph's Church, Ballyadams, on Friday for 11am Funeral Mass. Service of remembrance on Saturday at 1pm at Newlands Cross Crematorium. All welcome.

John Hartford - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, November 4 of John Hartford of Marian Ave, Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the tender care of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home. John, beloved husband of the late Mary, and son of the late Margaret and John Hartford. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers, Liam and Tom, sisters, Mary, Nora, Teresa and Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends and former colleagues in St Fintan's Hospital.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 10am on Thursday in SS Peter and Paul's Church followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.