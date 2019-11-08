Deaths in Laois - November 8, 2019

Michael Harney - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, November 6 of Michael Harney of Baldoyle, Dublin and formerly of Portlaoise.



Beloved partner and best of friend Joan. Very sadly missed by his partner and her daughter Niamh, his niece Brigid, nephews, extended family and friends.

Removal from Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Rd, Coolock on Monday morning to The Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Baldoyle, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in SS. Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Stradbally Road, Portlaoise, arriving at approximately 2:30pm.



Mary Taaffe - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, November 6 of Mary Taaffe of 5 Droimnin, Stradbally.

Late of Ballymanus. Peacefully at Portlaoise General Hospital. Survived by her loving sister Kathryn, brother-in-law Jim, nephews John, Brian and Gavin, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Presentation Chapel, Stradbally on Thursday from 2pm to 6pm, with recital of the Rosary at 6pm. Requiem Mass at 10am on Friday in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally. Burial afterwards in Moyanna Cemetery.

Stuart McCarthy - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, November 4 of Stuart McCarthy of Ballintlea, Stradbally.

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved wife Marion and family at his home. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife and his children, Keela, Oran and Teagan, his mother Ann, sister Sinead, brother Cormac, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives kind neighbours and all his friends.

Reposing at his home from Wednesday until removal to St. Joseph's Church, Ballyadams, on Friday for 11am Funeral Mass. Service of remembrance on Saturday at 1pm at Newlands Cross Crematorium. All welcome.