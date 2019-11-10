Deaths in Laois - November 10, 2019

Nicola Dollard - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, November 9 of Nicola Dollard (née Kelly) of Rathevan View, Portlaoise and formerly Hawthorn Drive, Portlaoise.

Peacefully at her home. Nicola, sadly mourned by her husband Damien and son Andrew, her parents Carmel and Gerry, brother John, sister Michelle, brother in law Alan, mother in law Marcella, father in law Billy, grandfather John, sister in law Erin, brother in law Michael, nieces Chloe, Rebecca, Sophie, Grace, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home Rathevan View on Sunday and Monday from 3pm with rosary at 8pm on both evenings. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Edmund's Church, Castletown followed by burial in Ss. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. House private on Tuesday morning.

Hugh Connolly - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, November 8 of Hugh Connolly of New Mills, Mountmellick.



Pre-deceased by his loving wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers John and Denis, sister Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm on Saturday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Sunday from 3pm. Removal on Sunday evening at 5pm to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick for 6pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday morning. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.

Patrick Loughman - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, November 7 of Patrick (Paddy) Loughman of Quigley Park, Rathdowney.



Unexpectedly at home, Patrick (Paddy) sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Aíne, sons Sean and Padraig, daughters in law Kate and Vicky, grandchildren Finn, Mia, Eliza and Evan, his brothers and sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced on Monday evening.

Denis Beirne - Clonaslee

The death took place on Friday, November 1 of Denis Beirne of Bunclody, Wexford, Elphin, Roscommon and Clonaslee, Laois



Suddenly in Tenerife. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine (nee Dunne), brothers Michael (Leixlip), Francie (Elphin) and Gerard (Castlecoote), brother-in-law Edmund, sisters-in-law Margaret and Marie, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephew, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the residence of his brother-in-law Edmund Dunne, The Lodge, Main St, Clonaslee, Co. Laois on Saturday from 3pm with rosary at 9.15pm Saturday evening. House Strictly Private at all other times.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon in St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee, burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.





