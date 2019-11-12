Deaths in Laois - November 12, 2019

Bernie Daly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, November 11 of Bernie Daly (née Noonan) of Portlaoise and formerly Ballingarry, Co Tipperary.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Retired Publican Portlaoise Arms and Powerscourt, Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her beloved husband Vincent and dear son Jimmy and loving brothers Paddy and Jim. Deeply regretted by her siblings Anne (Birr), Stephen (Ballingarry), Norah (Clonaslee), Christ (Ballingarry) her close friends Regina and Brian, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, neighbours relatives and many friends.

Reposing in the Chapel of Repose at Portlaoise General Hospital on Tuesday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 7pm. Reposing Wednesday morning from 10am. Removal at 10.45am to The Church of The Nativity of The Blessed Virgin, Kilcormac arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac.

Loughlin Delaney - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, November 9 of Loughlin Delaney of Newpark, Portlaoise, and late of Greenview House, Ridge Rd., Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the tender care of Our Lady's Hospice, Harolds Cross. Surrounded by his loving family. Survived by his loving children, Derry, Frances, Emily and their mother Mary. Son of the late John and Kathleen Delaney, Dear brother to Joe, Mary, Rena, Sheila, Madeleine, and John. Step son of the late Robbie. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, Eve and Jonah, his companion, Carmel, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home from 7.30pm on Monday evening with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at Ss Peter and Paul’s Church for 11.30am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Ss Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.



Mary Geoghegan - Ballacolla

The death took place on Sunday, November 10 of Mary Geoghegan (née Deegan) of Ballyboden, Ballacolla.

Peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Beloved wife of the late Con. Deeply regretted by her loving children Sean, Kathleen and Anne, grandchildren Claire, Niall and Jacqui, daughter in law Anne Marie, son in law Sean, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Phelan’s Funeral Home, Durrow from 3pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to St Tighearnach’s Church, Cullohill for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Durrow Cemetery.

Patrick James Doogue - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Saturday, November 9 of Patrick James Doogue of Farnans, Ballickmoyler.

Husband of the late Patricia. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary and Betty, step-daughter Shelley, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Wednesday morning to arrive at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Nicola Dollard - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, November 9 of Nicola Dollard (née Kelly) of Rathevan View, Portlaoise and formerly Hawthorn Drive, Portlaoise.

Peacefully at her home. Nicola, sadly mourned by her husband Damien and son Andrew, her parents Carmel and Gerry, brother John, sister Michelle, brother in law Alan, mother in law Marcella, father in law Billy, grandfather John, sister in law Erin, brother in law Michael, nieces Chloe, Rebecca, Sophie, Grace, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home Rathevan View on Sunday and Monday from 3pm with rosary at 8pm on both evenings. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Edmund's Church, Castletown followed by burial in Ss. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. House private on Tuesday morning.

Patrick Loughman - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, November 7 of Patrick (Paddy) Loughman of Quigley Park, Rathdowney.

Unexpectedly at home, Patrick (Paddy) sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Aíne, sons Sean and Padraig, daughters in law Kate and Vicky, grandchildren Finn, Mia, Eliza and Evan, his brothers and sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Quigley Park) on Tuesday evening from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.