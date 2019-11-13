Married mum of one and Laois Civil Defence officer laid to rest

A young married mother and a member of Laois Civil Defence has been laid to rest.



Nicola Dollard from Rathevan, Portlaoise is sadly mourned by her husband Damien and son Andrew, her parents Carmel and Gerry, brother John and sister Michelle.

Nicola (née Kelly) passed away on Saturday November 9. She is also mourned by brother in law Alan, mother in law Marcella, father in law Billy, grandfather John, sister in law Erin, brother in law Michael, nieces Chloe, Rebecca, Sophie, Grace, relatives and friends.

Laois Civil Defence paid a tribute to her.

"It is with a heavy heart that we learn of the passing of third officer Nicola Dollard this after a long illness.

"Nicola has served Laois Civil Defence for over 10 years and was a core member of our service.

"She will be loved and missed by all of us. May she rest in peace."

Laois Fire and County Fire Service said: "Deepest condolences to our colleagues at Laois Civil Defence on the untimely passing of Third Officer Nicola Dollard. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis."

The Funeral Mass took place on Tuesday November 13 at St Edmund's Church, Castletown followed by burial in Ss Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. The family kindly asked that donations be made at Nicola's funeral to the Cuisle Centre, Portlaoise.