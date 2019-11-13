Deaths in Laois - November 13, 2019

John Edwin Carter - Ballinakill and Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, November 11 of John Edwin Carter of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home and late of Lisbigney, Ballinakill and Abbeyleix.

Died in the exceptional care of the staff at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Sadly missed by his sister Martha (Hendy), brother George, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal from The Chapel of Rest at Portlaoise Regional Hospital on Thursday afternoon at 1.50pm to All Saints Church, Ballinakill for Funeral Service at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard.

Margaret Byrne - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, November 11 of Margaret (Madge) Byrne (née Cruite) of Cabinteely, Dublin and formerly of Balytarsna, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully, with family and in the wonderful care of the staff at the Fern Dean Nursing Home, Blackrock. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas and much-loved mother of Martyn and Anne. Cherished sister of her late brothers and sisters, John (twin brother), Anne, Patrick, Mary, Richard, Michael and Patricia. Sadly missed by her son, daughter, daughter-in-law Geraldine and son-in-law John, sisters-in-law Josephine, Peg, Mary, Margaret and Mary Jane, brother-in-law Murt, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinns Funeral Home, Glasthule Road, Sandycove, Dublin Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal Thursday morning to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Cabinteely arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by interment in Askamore Cemetery, Gorey, Co. Wexford arriving at 1pm approx.

Teresa TD Walsh - Rathdowney and Roscrea

The death took place on Monday, November 11 of Teresa TD Walsh (née Hendrick) of 7 Maisonettes, Quigley Park, Rathdowney and formerly of 27 Kennedy Park, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by her husband Joe. Sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter Angela, sons Martin (Seven) and Joseph, her brother Tony (Hendrick), son-in-law Kieran, daughters-in-law Margaret and Noreen, grandchildren Martin, Owen, Sean, Laura and Dan, great-grandchildren Mia, AJ, Kayleigh and Dylan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Bernie Daly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, November 11 of Bernie Daly (née Noonan) of Portlaoise and formerly Ballingarry, Co Tipperary.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Retired Publican Portlaoise Arms and Powerscourt, Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her beloved husband Vincent and dear son Jimmy and loving brothers Paddy and Jim. Deeply regretted by her siblings Anne (Birr), Stephen (Ballingarry), Norah (Clonaslee), Christ (Ballingarry) her close friends Regina and Brian, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, neighbours relatives and many friends.

Reposing in the Chapel of Repose at Portlaoise General Hospital on Tuesday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 7pm. Reposing Wednesday morning from 10am. Removal at 10.45am to The Church of The Nativity of The Blessed Virgin, Kilcormac arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac.

Patrick James Doogue - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Saturday, November 9 of Patrick James Doogue of Farnans, Ballickmoyler.

Husband of the late Patricia. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary and Betty, step-daughter Shelley, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Wednesday morning to arrive at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Patrick Loughman - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, November 7 of Patrick (Paddy) Loughman of Quigley Park, Rathdowney.

Unexpectedly at home, Patrick (Paddy) sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Aíne, sons Sean and Padraig, daughters in law Kate and Vicky, grandchildren Finn, Mia, Eliza and Evan, his brothers and sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Quigley Park) on Tuesday evening from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.