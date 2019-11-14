Deaths in Laois - November 14, 2019

John Edwin Carter - Ballinakill and Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, November 11 of John Edwin Carter of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home and late of Lisbigney, Ballinakill and Abbeyleix.

Died in the exceptional care of the staff at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Sadly missed by his sister Martha (Hendy), brother George, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal from The Chapel of Rest at Portlaoise Regional Hospital on Thursday afternoon at 1.50pm to All Saints Church, Ballinakill for Funeral Service at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard.

Margaret Byrne - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, November 11 of Margaret (Madge) Byrne (née Cruite) of Cabinteely, Dublin and formerly of Balytarsna, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully, with family and in the wonderful care of the staff at the Fern Dean Nursing Home, Blackrock. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas and much-loved mother of Martyn and Anne. Cherished sister of her late brothers and sisters, John (twin brother), Anne, Patrick, Mary, Richard, Michael and Patricia. Sadly missed by her son, daughter, daughter-in-law Geraldine and son-in-law John, sisters-in-law Josephine, Peg, Mary, Margaret and Mary Jane, brother-in-law Murt, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinns Funeral Home, Glasthule Road, Sandycove, Dublin Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal Thursday morning to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Cabinteely arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by interment in Askamore Cemetery, Gorey, Co. Wexford arriving at 1pm approx.

Teresa Walsh - Rathdowney and Roscrea

The death took place on Monday, November 11 of Teresa Walsh (née Hendrick) of 7 Maisonettes, Quigley Park, Rathdowney and formerly of 27 Kennedy Park, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by her husband Joe. Sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter Angela, sons Martin (Seven) and Joseph, her brother Tony (Hendrick), son-in-law Kieran, daughters-in-law Margaret and Noreen, grandchildren Martin, Owen, Sean, Laura and Dan, great-grandchildren Mia, AJ, Kayleigh and Dylan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.