Deaths in Laois - November 17, 2019

Charlotte Neale - Crettyard

The death took place on Thursday, November 14 of Charlotte Neale (née Sixsmith) of Crettyard, Kilkenny and Carlow.

Peacefully after a long illness. Loving wife of the late Leeson, mother of Leeson, Malcolm and the late Alma, mother-in-law to Carolyn and Karen, grandmother of Leeson W., Andrew, Edward, Daniel, Laura and Peter, sister of Alla, Joseph, Beckie and Herbert. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Sunday at 2pm in Mayo Parish Church. Burial afterwards in adjoining churchyard.

Thomas Ronan Wall - Timahoe and Dundalk

The death took place on Thursday, November 14 of Thomas Ronan (Tom) Wall of Shore Road, Dundalk and late of Timahoe.

Formerly of the Revenue Commissioners. Peacefully, at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his brother Peter. He will be sadly missed by his loving family. His wife Josephine, daughter Sharon, son Ronan, sister Geraldine, son-in-law Ronan, daughter-in-law Olivia, his cherished grandchildren Blathnaid, Muireann, Finn, Reagan, Lewis and Liam, extended family, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his former colleagues in the Revenue Commissioners.

Funeral arriving to St Joseph's Redemptorist Church, Dundalk, on Monday for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Haggardstown cemetery.