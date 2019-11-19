Deaths in Laois - November 19, 2019

Michael Whelehan - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, November 18 of Michael Whelehan of Ballycarroll, Portarlington.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of Saint Brigid's Hospital, Shaen. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, daughter Sinead, sons John and James, son-in-law Graham, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandchildren Dylan, Ryan, Aoife, Saoirse and Michael, brothers-in-law Eddie and Seamus, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 6pm with recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 12 noon with recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Arriving to Saint John's Church, Killenard, on Thursday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridie Wright - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, November 18 of Bridie Wright (née Bambrick) of Castlemitchell, Athy and late of Bawn, Stradbally.

In her 98th year. In the loving care of the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Billy. Sadly missed by her daughters Joan and Ann, sons Liam and John Joe, brothers Tom and Eamon, sister Teresa, sons-in-law Tony and Willie, daughter-in-law Patsy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Chapel in St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy from 6pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's at 10.30am Wednesday morning at arrive at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Stradbally for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

Hilda Johnston - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, November 16 of Hilda Johnston (née Thompson) of Downings North, Prosperous, Kildare and late of Clonaghdoo, Mountmellick.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, deeply regretted by her loving husband Henry, children Cecil, Keith and Amanda, daughters in law, grandchildren Dylan, Chloe, Stephanie and Andrew, sister Dorothy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Tuesday to arrive at St. Michael and All Angels Church, Millicent at 7.30pm. Funeral Service on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

David McSweeney - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, November 16 of David McSweeney of Merlin Park, Galway City and Mountmellick.

Retired Bank Of Ireland, surrounded by his family, in the care of the team at the Claddagh Ward, University Hospital, Galway.

David, beloved husband of Olive and much loved father of Lynn, Ruth, David and Gwen. Sadly missed by his wife and children, son-in-law Ivan, grandchildren Emma, Lauren, Rebecca, Cara, Sophie-Anna and Robin, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the O' Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. John the Evangelist Church, Coolbanagher to arrive for Funeral Service at 12 noon followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.