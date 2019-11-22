Deaths in Laois - November 22, 2019

Gerald Bowden - Barrowhouse

The death took place on Thursday, November 21 of Gerald Bowden of Garroonagh, Barrowhouse and Athy.

Peacefully surrounded by his family in St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy. He will be sadly, missed by his wife Maureen, sons Gerry and PJ, daughters Denise and Ethel, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St Vincent’s Hospital Chapel on Sunday from 6.30pm with recital of Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning by Thompson Funeral Directors to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann Byrne - Timahoe

The death took place on Thursday, November 21 of Ann Byrne of Timahoe and formerly of Sunnyside, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Portlaoise Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving brothers Laurence, Henry, Mick, Shem and Joe, sisters Una and Marian, sisters-in-law Wendy, Anne, Brenda, Marie-ines and Margaret, brothers-in-law Keith and Niall, nieces, nephews, cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews, the community and carers at Moneycross, friends Gay and Rosie, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly on Sunday from 5pm. with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am. to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly for 11am. Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery.

