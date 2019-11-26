Deaths in Laois - November 26, 2019

Catherine Browne - Ballinakill

The death took place on Monday, November 25 of Catherine (Kitty) Browne (née Brennan) of Ballinakill (The Rushes) and Ballickmoyler.



Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Margaret, sons Jim and Seán, brother Jimmie, daughters-in-law Catherine and Mary, son-in-law Eddie, grandchildren Lucy, Liam, Conor, Emmet, Ivan and Niamh, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 11am with prayers at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday morning in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Ken Walsh - Errill

The death took place on Sunday 24 of Ken Walsh of Castlegrogan, Errill.

Peacefully at home. Ken, predeceased by his wife pearl and his sister Renee. Sadly mourned by his family Sueellen, Janet, Niall and Adele, sons-in-law Jason and Stephen, daughter-in-law Regina, grandchildren Orlaith, Euan, Aran, Shauna, Conor, Keelan, Sinead and Rian, his brother Reggie, Sister Evie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home, Castlegrogan House on Monday evening from 3pm with removal at 6.30 to Rathsaran Church, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Service on Tuesday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Angela Walsh - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, November 24 of Angela Walsh (née Deegan) of Irishtown, Mountmellick and formerly Cappabeg, Rosenallis.

In her 81st year, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Portlaoise General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Patsy (Retired C.I.E. and formerly Old Grange Monasterevin, Co.Kildare) Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Eileen ,nieces, nephews, cherished friend Nuala, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Moloney’s Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Sunday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 7pm. Reposing on Monday from 3pm, until Removal at 5.30pm to St. Mary’s Church Clonaghadoo, arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial after In St.Marys adjoining cemetery.

John Maguire - Ballylinan

The death took place on Friday, November 22 of John (Johnny) Maguire of 3 Cottage Gate, Ballylinan and formerly Blackrath Riding School, The Curragh, Co. Kildare.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret (Tiny), daughter Mairead, grandchildren Luke, Leah and Sophie, brother Martin, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 6pm on Monday evening until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's at 10.45am on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Joseph Whelan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, November 22 of Joseph (Joe) Whelan of Kimmage, Dublin and formerly of Portlaoise.

Beloved partner of Kathleen and loving brother of Anthony and Geraldine. He will be sadly missed by his loving family and also by his sister-in-law Rosemary and brother-in-law Donal, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the Marymount Care Centre (Westmanstown, Lucan) on Monday from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Peter and Paul’s Church (Portlaoise) arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Peter and Paul’s Cemetery (Stradbally Road, Portlaoise).



