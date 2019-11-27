Deaths in Laois - November 27, 2019

Martin Lalor-Jones - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, September 26 of Martin Lalor-Jones of 23 The Willows, Forest Park, Portlaoise and formerly Stradbally.

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Martin, cherished son of Annette Lalor-Jones and Kenneth and loved brother of Annabelle. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins, carers and dear friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday evening from 6pm until 9pm. Removal on Thursday to The Open Arms Church at 13 Newbridge Industrial Estate, Newbridge, Co. Kildare to arrive for 7pm for evening funeral service. Celebration of his life service will take place at 11am on Friday, followed by interment in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally at 1pm approx.

Geraldine O'Shea - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, November 25 of Geraldine O'Shea (nee Marum) of Glenbarrow, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her family. Geraldine, beloved wife of Paudie. Dearly loved mum to Jimmy, John, Deborah and Paudie Og. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Trisha, and Joan and brother Thomas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to SS Peter and Paul’s Church to arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Cremation will take place on Friday.

Karen Kelly - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, November 25 of Karen Kelly of Willow Grove, Mountmellick and formerly 21 Davin Park, Mountmellick.

At The Mater Hospital Dublin. Peacefully surrounded by her family. Recently predeceased by her loving mother Ann. Deeply regretted by her father Gerry and siblings Timmy, Ger, Jean and David, uncles and aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law Fionnua and Rose, brother-in-law Peter Lalor, neighbours relatives and many friends.

Reposing in her father's home at 21 Davin Park from 7pm this Tuesday evening. Recital of the rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Wednesday all day Recital of the rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving St. Joseph's Church for Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday Burial after In St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Bridie Healion - Clontarf and Glosna

The death took place on Monday, November 25 of Bridie Healion (née Mulhall) of Clontarf and late of Glosna.

Peacefully at Beneavin House. Beloved wife of Colm and loving mother of Maura, Terri, Mel and the late Joanie. Sadly missed by her loving sister May, brother Patrick, grandchildren Ciaran, Donal, Colum, Andrew, Stuart, Sarah, Lara and Mia, great-granddaughter Edith, sons-in-law Gerry, David and Paul, sister-in-law Ann, brother-in-law Brian, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday evening in Staffords Funeral Home Maypark, Malahide Rd., Donnycarney between 4pm and 6pm. Funeral on Thursday at 10am in St. John the Baptist Church, Clontarf Rd., followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

Catherine Browne - Ballinakill

The death took place on Monday, November 25 of Catherine (Kitty) Browne (née Brennan) of Ballinakill (The Rushes) and Ballickmoyler.

Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Margaret, sons Jim and Seán, brother Jimmie, daughters-in-law Catherine and Mary, son-in-law Eddie, grandchildren Lucy, Liam, Conor, Emmet, Ivan and Niamh, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 11am with prayers at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday morning in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.