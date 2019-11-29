Dedication and devotion marked Jimmy Bergin

Sadly on Thursday, October 10 Jimmy Bergin from Knockardagannon, Errill went to his eternal rest, he was 88 years young.

Errill GAA Club paid tribute to Jimmy:

Jimmy was a lifetime supporter of the Errill club and whole heartedly behind the Rathdowney-Errill club.

Jimmy served the club as grounds man for the past 22 years with dedication, devotion and enormous pride.

Jimmy could be spotted daily making the journey to the field on his Massey 135 with mower on tow or transport box filled with powerwasher, strimmer, and lawnmower, shovel, rake and nap sack.

When passing Jimmy on the road you would get the customary thumbs up signal, that was his way of saying hello and all is good.

Jimmy was an enthusiast of vintage tractors and machinery and restoring old to new, he could turn his hand to anything and keep the gang mower going well past its sell by date, it was only Jimmy who knew its slight tweaks and adjustments that we required to keep the field cut to his very own high standards.

As many of you who knew Jimmy knew, he also drove buses, and his beloved wife Lucy and he often transported the Errill set dancers and Scor crew to different competitions all over the country.

Jimmy treated the Errill GAA field as if he was looking after the best room in the house, always looking its best and lying wait of its callers and visiting teams.

Often visiting teams could be heard complimenting the club on the condition of the pitch and how well the grounds and facilities were kept.

Jimmy was a constant positive presence with Errill GAA and a presence that we as a club are going to deeply miss.

Jimmy was extremely generous; he had a good nature and kind heart.

To coin the phrase, that man was a legend in his own field. Jimmy was a legend in his own right, and a legend in our club and our field and his reputation precedes him far and wide.

To his family, his son Seamus, daughter-in-law Claire and grandchildren Mary, Sinead and Liam we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to you all.

Rathdowney-Errill captain, Paddy Purcell dedicated the club's senior championship win to Jimmy Bergin at the county final in O'Moore Park in October.