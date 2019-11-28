Deaths in Laois - November 28, 2019

Ena Coffey - Rosenallis

The death took place on Wednesday, November 27 of Ena Coffey (née Hyland) of Clonduff, Rosenallis.



Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Tom and her sister Eilish. Deeply regretted by her daughter Mary and her partner Steven, sons Peter, Michael & his partner Lisa, brothers Tom and Donal, her sisters-in-law Betty, Sr Anthony, Geraldine and Veronica, her brother-in-law, Peter, her nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.



Reposing in her home from 7.30pm this Thursday evening with recital of the rosary at 9pm and Friday from 2pm with removal at 6.15pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Rosenallis, ariving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Dr Maureen Daly - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, November 27 of Dr Maureen Daly (née Comer) of Farranfore, Kerry and formerly of Fairyhill, Rathdowney.



Retired GP. Peacefully, at home. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Paddy and loving mother of Ann, Pat, Margaret and Emer. Maureen will be sadly missed by her family, her daughter-in-law Alacoque, sons-in-law Roddy, Enda and John, her eleven grandchildren, her sister Dodie and brother Jerry, her sisters-in-law Anne and Patricia, her nephews and nieces, extended family, devoted carers, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at home on Friday from 2pm to 7pm; parking available at nearby GAA grounds. Requiem Mass on Saturday in Church of St Gertrude, Firies at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery, Ballyhar.

Sheila Dowling - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, November 26 of Sheila Dowling of Kilmainham, Mountmellick.



In the care of her family beloved daughter of the late James and Theresa. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers and sisters Sean, Ann Marie, Paul, Seamus, Theresa, Bernadette, Patrick, Thomas, Donal, Margaret, Barry and Eilish, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Moloney’s Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Thursday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Friday morning from 10am. Removal at 10.45am to St. Joseph's Church arriving for 11am. Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.



Martin Lalor-Jones - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, September 26 of Martin Lalor-Jones of 23 The Willows, Forest Park, Portlaoise and formerly Stradbally.

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Martin, cherished son of Annette Lalor-Jones and Kenneth and loved brother of Annabelle. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins, carers and dear friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday evening from 6pm until 9pm. Removal on Thursday to The Open Arms Church at 13 Newbridge Industrial Estate, Newbridge, Co. Kildare to arrive for 7pm for evening funeral service. Celebration of his life service will take place at 11am on Friday, followed by interment in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally at 1pm approx.

Geraldine O'Shea - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, November 25 of Geraldine O'Shea (nee Marum) of Glenbarrow, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her family. Geraldine, beloved wife of Paudie. Dearly loved mum to Jimmy, John, Deborah and Paudie Og. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Trisha, and Joan and brother Thomas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to SS Peter and Paul’s Church to arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Cremation will take place on Friday.

Karen Kelly - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, November 25 of Karen Kelly of Willow Grove, Mountmellick and formerly 21 Davin Park, Mountmellick.

At The Mater Hospital Dublin. Peacefully surrounded by her family. Recently predeceased by her loving mother Ann. Deeply regretted by her father Gerry and siblings Timmy, Ger, Jean and David, uncles and aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law Fionnua and Rose, brother-in-law Peter Lalor, neighbours relatives and many friends.

Reposing in her father's home at 21 Davin Park from 7pm this Tuesday evening. Recital of the rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Wednesday all day Recital of the rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving St. Joseph's Church for Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday Burial after In St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Bridie Healion - Clontarf and Glosna

The death took place on Monday, November 25 of Bridie Healion (née Mulhall) of Clontarf and late of Glosna.

Peacefully at Beneavin House. Beloved wife of Colm and loving mother of Maura, Terri, Mel and the late Joanie. Sadly missed by her loving sister May, brother Patrick, grandchildren Ciaran, Donal, Colum, Andrew, Stuart, Sarah, Lara and Mia, great-granddaughter Edith, sons-in-law Gerry, David and Paul, sister-in-law Ann, brother-in-law Brian, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday evening in Staffords Funeral Home Maypark, Malahide Rd., Donnycarney between 4pm and 6pm. Funeral on Thursday at 10am in St. John the Baptist Church, Clontarf Rd., followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please.