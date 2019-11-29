Deaths in Laois - November 29, 2019

Pat Dwyer - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, November 28 of Pat Dwyer of 20 Grenville Dublin Rd., Portlaoise and formerly Butler Avenue and Clongour, Thurles.

Peacefully at home. Surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, son Paul, daughters Martina and Isabel, sisters Mary, Nora and Martina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 5pm until 9pm. Removal on Saturday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 1pm Requiem Mass. Private cremation will take place at a later date. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.



Ena Coffey - Rosenallis

The death took place on Wednesday, November 27 of Ena Coffey (née Hyland) of Clonduff, Rosenallis.

Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Tom and her sister Eilish. Deeply regretted by her daughter Mary and her partner Steven, sons Peter, Michael & his partner Lisa, brothers Tom and Donal, her sisters-in-law Betty, Sr Anthony, Geraldine and Veronica, her brother-in-law, Peter, her nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.



Reposing in her home from 7.30pm this Thursday evening with recital of the rosary at 9pm and Friday from 2pm with removal at 6.15pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Rosenallis, ariving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Dr Maureen Daly - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, November 27 of Dr Maureen Daly (née Comer) of Farranfore, Kerry and formerly of Fairyhill, Rathdowney.

Retired GP. Peacefully, at home. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Paddy and loving mother of Ann, Pat, Margaret and Emer. Maureen will be sadly missed by her family, her daughter-in-law Alacoque, sons-in-law Roddy, Enda and John, her eleven grandchildren, her sister Dodie and brother Jerry, her sisters-in-law Anne and Patricia, her nephews and nieces, extended family, devoted carers, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at home on Friday from 2pm to 7pm; parking available at nearby GAA grounds. Requiem Mass on Saturday in Church of St Gertrude, Firies at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery, Ballyhar.

Sheila Dowling - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, November 26 of Sheila Dowling of Kilmainham, Mountmellick.

In the care of her family beloved daughter of the late James and Theresa. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers and sisters Sean, Ann Marie, Paul, Seamus, Theresa, Bernadette, Patrick, Thomas, Donal, Margaret, Barry and Eilish, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Moloney’s Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Thursday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Friday morning from 10am. Removal at 10.45am to St. Joseph's Church arriving for 11am. Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Martin Lalor-Jones - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, September 26 of Martin Lalor-Jones of 23 The Willows, Forest Park, Portlaoise and formerly Stradbally.

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Martin, cherished son of Annette Lalor-Jones and Kenneth and loved brother of Annabelle. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins, carers and dear friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday evening from 6pm until 9pm. Removal on Thursday to The Open Arms Church at 13 Newbridge Industrial Estate, Newbridge, Co. Kildare to arrive for 7pm for evening funeral service. Celebration of his life service will take place at 11am on Friday, followed by interment in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally at 1pm approx.