Deaths in Laois - December 1, 2019

Sean Campion - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, December 1 of Sean Campion of Johnstown Glebe, Rathdowney.



In the tender loving care of all the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home following a long illness. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary, his angel infant son and daughter, his brothers Mick-Joe and Eddie and his sister Frances. Sadly mourned by his adoring family, Patrick, Anne-Marie (Moore) and Geraldine, his grandsons Michael and Sea¡n, his grandaughter Mary-Kate, his son-in-law Michael, his brother Loughlin (Lot), his sister May (Whyte) and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Oakdale Nursing Home this Sunday evening with rosary at 8pm and reposing at his home (Johnstown Glebe) on Monday evening from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning in the Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 11am followed by burial in Rathdowney Local Cemetery.

Kathleen Delaney - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, November 29 of Kathleen Delaney (née Brophy) of Ross, Rathdowney.



Following a brief illness. Sadly mourned by her husband Paddy and her sons Tom and Martin and her daughter Margo, daughters in law Annmarie and Ellie, son in law Dan, grandchildren Danielle, Ciara, Padhraic, Evelyn, Maria, Aimee, Emer and Aoife, her brother Mikie, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Tom's home, Ross, Rathdowney on Sunday evening from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Galmoy at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.