Deaths in Laois - December 2, 2019

Damien Crossan - Ballyfin

The death took place on Sunday, December 1 of Damien Crossan of O’Moores, Ballyfin and formerly Kirwan Park, Mountmellick.

Unexpectedly. Predeceased by his infant son Dylan. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Stephanie and children Aaron, Lily and Sophie, parents Billy and Anna Mai, brother Liam and sister in law Lorraine, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Owen Heffernan - Ballyfin

The death took place on Sunday, December 1 of Owen Heffernan of Red Gate, Deerpark, Ballyfin.



Unexpectedly, at home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda (née McCann, Wexford) and his family Mary (Todd, Tullamore), Catherine (Revelle, Belfast) Jimmy, Oonagh and Eugene, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, brother Patsy, sister Josie (Kelly, The Heath), sisters-in-law Marie (Coleman, Wexford), Ann (Heffernan) and Sheila (Heffernan), brother in law Miley McCann (UK), relatives neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in his home Monday from 5pm with Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving on Tuesday to St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery.

Sean Campion - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, December 1 of Sean Campion of Johnstown Glebe, Rathdowney.

In the tender loving care of all the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home following a long illness. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary, his angel infant son and daughter, his brothers Mick-Joe and Eddie and his sister Frances. Sadly mourned by his adoring family, Patrick, Anne-Marie (Moore) and Geraldine, his grandsons Michael and Sea¡n, his grandaughter Mary-Kate, his son-in-law Michael, his brother Loughlin (Lot), his sister May (Whyte) and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Oakdale Nursing Home this Sunday evening with rosary at 8pm and reposing at his home (Johnstown Glebe) on Monday evening from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning in the Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 11am followed by burial in Rathdowney Local Cemetery.

Kathleen Delaney - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, November 29 of Kathleen Delaney (née Brophy) of Ross, Rathdowney.

Following a brief illness. Sadly mourned by her husband Paddy and her sons Tom and Martin and her daughter Margo, daughters in law Annmarie and Ellie, son in law Dan, grandchildren Danielle, Ciara, Padhraic, Evelyn, Maria, Aimee, Emer and Aoife, her brother Mikie, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Tom's home, Ross, Rathdowney on Sunday evening from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Galmoy at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Annette Murphy - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, November 22 of Annette Murphy (née Seale), England, and late of Clonenagh, Mountrath.

At the Care Centre Westhoughton, Bolton. Deeply regretted by her husband David, children, grandchildren, brothers, Tony and Gerry extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning in the Sacred Heart Church, Henley, at 11am, followed by burial in Henley Cemetery, England.













