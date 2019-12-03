Deaths in Laois - December 3, 2019

Maura Fingleton - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, December 2 of Maura Fingleton of Grange, Stradbally.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Maura. Predeceased by her father Mick and sister, Eilish. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Mai, brother Harry, sisters Teresina and Aine, brother in law Padraig, partners Mary and Derek, nephews, Declan, Conor, Jack and Liam, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and good friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at The Church of the Holy Cross Ratheniska for 12 noon requiem Mass. Followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Damien Crossan - Ballyfin

The death took place on Sunday, December 1 of Damien Crossan of O’Moores, Ballyfin and formerly Kirwan Park, Mountmellick.

Unexpectedly. Predeceased by his infant son Dylan. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Stephanie and children Aaron, Lily and Sophie, parents Billy and Anna Mai, brother Liam and sister in law Lorraine, aunts, uncles, niece Cédhla and nephew Ciarán, and Stephanie's parents Eddie and Ann Foot, the Foot family, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in his home in O'Moore's Forest on Tuesday from 6pm. Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Family time on Wednesday morning. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick for 11am Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Owen Heffernan - Ballyfin

The death took place on Sunday, December 1 of Owen Heffernan of Red Gate, Deerpark, Ballyfin.

Unexpectedly, at home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda (née McCann, Wexford) and his family Mary (Todd, Tullamore), Catherine (Revelle, Belfast) Jimmy, Oonagh and Eugene, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, brother Patsy, sister Josie (Kelly, The Heath), sisters-in-law Marie (Coleman, Wexford), Ann (Heffernan) and Sheila (Heffernan), brother in law Miley McCann (UK), relatives neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in his home Monday from 5pm with Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving on Tuesday to St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery.

Sean Campion - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, December 1 of Sean Campion of Johnstown Glebe, Rathdowney.

In the tender loving care of all the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home following a long illness. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary, his angel infant son and daughter, his brothers Mick-Joe and Eddie and his sister Frances. Sadly mourned by his adoring family, Patrick, Anne-Marie (Moore) and Geraldine, his grandsons Michael and Sea¡n, his grandaughter Mary-Kate, his son-in-law Michael, his brother Loughlin (Lot), his sister May (Whyte) and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Oakdale Nursing Home this Sunday evening with rosary at 8pm and reposing at his home (Johnstown Glebe) on Monday evening from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning in the Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 11am followed by burial in Rathdowney Local Cemetery.

Gerard Dixon - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, November 30 of Gerard Dixon of Portarlington and formerly of Cushlawn Park, Killinarden.

Suddenly, at Tallaght University Hospital. Gerard, beloved husband of Wendy and dear father of Darragh, Lee, Dani and Cian; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, father James, brothers James, Derek, Keith and Ian, sister Melanie, uncles, aunts, mother-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm at the Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Home, 3 Main Street, Tallaght Village, (opposite The Priory). Removal on Thursday to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Killinarden arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Annette Murphy - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, November 22 of Annette Murphy (née Seale), England, and late of Clonenagh, Mountrath.

At the Care Centre Westhoughton, Bolton. Deeply regretted by her husband David, children, grandchildren, brothers, Tony and Gerry extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning in the Sacred Heart Church, Henley, at 11am, followed by burial in Henley Cemetery, England.