Deaths in Laois - December 4, 2019

Michael Bergin - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, December 3 of Michael Bergin of Portlaoise Road, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully at his residence in the loving care of his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, daughter Debra, sons Gerard, Raymond and Michael, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Sean Hanrahan - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Monday, December 2 of Sean Hanrahan of Main Street, Borris-in-Ossory.



Unexpectedly, at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Joe and Michael, sister Catherine (Bowe), aunt Alice (Campion), sisters in law Marie and Noreen, brother in law John, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown onWednesday evening from 4pm with removal at 7pm to St. Canice's Church, Borris in Ossory arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in Killasmeestia Cemetery

Neville James - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, December 1 of Neville James of Mountmellick

Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his wife Gloria, daughters Fiona, Heather and Sarah. Sister Muriel, grandchildren Zoe, Leah, Maeve, Christopher, Charlotte and Isobel, sons-in-law, sister-in-law and his many friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced on Thursday afternoon.

Cecylia Packa - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, November 30 of Cecylia Packa of The Downs, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Dorota and Barbara, son-in-law, grandson, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 7pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, at 10am. Cremation will follow in Newlands Cross.

Zbigniew Adamczyk - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, November 29 of Zbigniew Adamczyk of Buttercup Avenue, Esker Hills, Portlaoise.

At Tullamore Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his partner Anna Banachowska, his loving son Iwo, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Thursday from 6.30pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise. Cremation will follow afterwards.

Maura Fingleton - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, December 2 of Maura Fingleton of Grange, Stradbally.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Maura. Predeceased by her father Mick and sister, Eilish. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Mai, brother Harry, sisters Teresina and Aine, brother in law Padraig, partners Mary and Derek, nephews, Declan, Conor, Jack and Liam, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and good friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at The Church of the Holy Cross Ratheniska for 12 noon requiem Mass. Followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Damien Crossan - Ballyfin

The death took place on Sunday, December 1 of Damien Crossan of O’Moores, Ballyfin and formerly Kirwan Park, Mountmellick.

Unexpectedly. Predeceased by his infant son Dylan. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Stephanie and children Aaron, Lily and Sophie, parents Billy and Anna Mai, brother Liam and sister in law Lorraine, aunts, uncles, niece Cédhla and nephew Ciarán, and Stephanie's parents Eddie and Ann Foot, the Foot family, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in his home in O'Moore's Forest on Tuesday from 6pm. Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Family time on Wednesday morning. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick for 11am Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Gerard Dixon - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, November 30 of Gerard Dixon of Portarlington and formerly of Cushlawn Park, Killinarden.

Suddenly, at Tallaght University Hospital. Gerard, beloved husband of Wendy and dear father of Darragh, Lee, Dani and Cian; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, father James, brothers James, Derek, Keith and Ian, sister Melanie, uncles, aunts, mother-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm at the Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Home, 3 Main Street, Tallaght Village, (opposite The Priory). Removal on Thursday to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Killinarden arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Annette Murphy - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, November 22 of Annette Murphy (née Seale), England, and late of Clonenagh, Mountrath.

At the Care Centre Westhoughton, Bolton. Deeply regretted by her husband David, children, grandchildren, brothers, Tony and Gerry extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning in the Sacred Heart Church, Henley, at 11am, followed by burial in Henley Cemetery, England.