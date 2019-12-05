Deaths in Laois - December 5, 2019

Alfred Leech - Rosenallis

The death took place on Wednesday, December 4 of Alfred (Alf) Leech of Shanbeg, Rosenallis.



In his 102nd year, in the care of his family at home. Predeceased by his loving wife Sylvia (nee Goodwin). Father of Beckie (Harris), George, Heather (Fletcher) and Brian, father-in-law of Tom, Moira, John and Rhona. Pre-deceased by his grandsons, Mark, George and Phillip. Deeply regretted by his loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-brother Albert, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in his home on Thursday from 2pm. Removal to St Brigid’s Church, Rosenallis, on Friday arriving at 3pm for funeral service. Burial afterwards in St Brigid’s Cemetery. House private Friday morning, please.



Mary Ellen Cowley - Clonaslee

The death took place on Wednesday, December 4 of Mary Ellen Cowley (née Kearney) of Laughaun, Tullamore and late of Glendine, Clonaslee.

Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her sister Sr. Benignus, niece Margaret, nephew John, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Friday from 4pm until removal at 6pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10am with burial, after Mass, in St. Colman's Cemetery, Mucklagh.

Michael Bergin - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, December 3 of Michael Bergin of Portlaoise Road, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at his residence in the loving care of his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, daughter Debra, sons Gerard, Raymond and Michael, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean Hanrahan - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Monday, December 2 of Sean Hanrahan of Main Street, Borris-in-Ossory.

Unexpectedly, at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Joe and Michael, sister Catherine (Bowe), aunt Alice (Campion), sisters in law Marie and Noreen, brother in law John, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown onWednesday evening from 4pm with removal at 7pm to St. Canice's Church, Borris in Ossory arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in Killasmeestia Cemetery

Neville James - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, December 1 of Neville James of Mountmellick

Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his wife Gloria, daughters Fiona, Heather and Sarah. Sister Muriel, grandchildren Zoe, Leah, Maeve, Christopher, Charlotte and Isobel, sons-in-law, sister-in-law and his many friends.

Funeral Service on Friday December at 12 noon in The Methodist Church Mountmellick. Internment afterwards in St.Pauls Church of Ireland, Church Yard Mountmellick.

Cecylia Packa - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, November 30 of Cecylia Packa of The Downs, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Dorota and Barbara, son-in-law, grandson, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 7pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, at 10am. Cremation will follow in Newlands Cross.

Zbigniew Adamczyk - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, November 29 of Zbigniew Adamczyk of Buttercup Avenue, Esker Hills, Portlaoise.

At Tullamore Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his partner Anna Banachowska, his loving son Iwo, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Thursday from 6.30pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise. Cremation will follow afterwards.

Gerard Dixon - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, November 30 of Gerard Dixon of Portarlington and formerly of Cushlawn Park, Killinarden.

Suddenly, at Tallaght University Hospital. Gerard, beloved husband of Wendy and dear father of Darragh, Lee, Dani and Cian; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, father James, brothers James, Derek, Keith and Ian, sister Melanie, uncles, aunts, mother-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm at the Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Home, 3 Main Street, Tallaght Village, (opposite The Priory). Removal on Thursday to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Killinarden arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.