Deaths in Laois - December 6, 2019

Elizabeth Dunne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, December 5 of Elizabeth Dunne of 21 Connolly Street, Mountmellick.



Peacefully at her home in the loving tender care of her family. Predeceased by her husband Michael and grandson Damien and daughter-in-law Mary. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters Joe, Ann, Brendan, Michael, Eugene, Marie, Veronica and Brian, daughters -in-law, sons-in-law, partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home, funeral arriving St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Anita Brennan - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Thursday, December 5 of Anita Brennan (née Kealy) of Arles, Ballickmoyler.



Peacefully, surrounded by her family at her home. Beloved wife of P.J, adored mother of Maya, cherished sister of Breda, Mairead, Kevin, Enda, Caroline and Kenneth and much loved daughter of the late James and Anna.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, brothers, sisters, father-in-law Tom, mother-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, especially her good friend Pauline.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, Carlow from 3pm on Saturday with Prayers at 8pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass at 10a.m on Sunday at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Elizabeth Buggie - Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, December 5 of Elizabeth (Lil) Buggie (née O'Keeffe) of Garrons, Stradbally.

Peacefully surrounded by her family at Clover Lodge Nursing Home Athy. Loving wife of the late Martin and dear mother of the late Joe and Noel. Deeply regretted by her loving family Martin, Charlie, Margaret and Dan, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her son Charlie's residence at Garrons, Stradbally on Friday from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 11.20am arriving The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Oakvale Cemetery Stradbally.

Margaret Drennan - Ratheniska

The death took place on Wednesday, December 4 of Margaret Drennan (née O'Brien) of Ratheniska, Stradbally and late of Aughrim, Tubber, Co. Clare.

Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Abberyleix CNU. Surrounded by her loving family. Retired Court Stenographer, Irish Courts Service. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Arthur, son Diarmaid, daughter-in-law Anne, grandsons Séan and Padraig. Loving sister to Maureen, Sr Kathleen, Imelda, Bridget, Paddy and the late John. Sadly missed by her life long friend Mary Early, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Friday, concluding with rosary at 8pm sharp. Removal to the Church of the Holy Cross, Ratheniska on Saturday to arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Conroy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, December 4 of Patrick (Paddy) Conroy of Wolftone Court, Mountmellick and formerly of Castlebrack, Killeigh, Co. Offaly.

After a long illness bravely borne in St. Vincent’s Community Nursing Home Mountmellick surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his father Edward and mother Bridget (nee Ryan), his brother Eammon, his sister Mary and brother-in-law Simon. Sadly missed by his sister Lilly (Farrell), Therese (Dixon), Roseleen (Garry) Thomastown, his brother Joseph, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in his brothers Joseph's house in Castlebrack, Killeigh on Friday from 5pm with Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St. Patrick’s Church, Killegh arriving for 11am followed by interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Alfred Leech - Rosenallis

The death took place on Wednesday, December 4 of Alfred (Alf) Leech of Shanbeg, Rosenallis.

In his 102nd year, in the care of his family at home. Predeceased by his loving wife Sylvia (nee Goodwin). Father of Beckie (Harris), George, Heather (Fletcher) and Brian, father-in-law of Tom, Moira, John and Rhona. Pre-deceased by his grandsons, Mark, George and Phillip. Deeply regretted by his loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-brother Albert, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in his home on Thursday from 2pm. Removal to St Brigid’s Church, Rosenallis, on Friday arriving at 3pm for funeral service. Burial afterwards in St Brigid’s Cemetery. House private Friday morning, please.

Mary Ellen Cowley - Clonaslee

The death took place on Wednesday, December 4 of Mary Ellen Cowley (née Kearney) of Laughaun, Tullamore and late of Glendine, Clonaslee.

Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her sister Sr. Benignus, niece Margaret, nephew John, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Friday from 4pm until removal at 6pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10am with burial, after Mass, in St. Colman's Cemetery, Mucklagh.

Neville James - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, December 1 of Neville James of Mountmellick

Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his wife Gloria, daughters Fiona, Heather and Sarah. Sister Muriel, grandchildren Zoe, Leah, Maeve, Christopher, Charlotte and Isobel, sons-in-law, sister-in-law and his many friends.

Funeral Service on Friday December at 12 noon in The Methodist Church Mountmellick. Internment afterwards in St.Pauls Church of Ireland, Church Yard Mountmellick.

Zbigniew Adamczyk - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, November 29 of Zbigniew Adamczyk of Buttercup Avenue, Esker Hills, Portlaoise.

At Tullamore Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his partner Anna Banachowska, his loving son Iwo, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Thursday from 6.30pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise. Cremation will follow afterwards.