Deaths in Laois - December 8, 2019

Paul Kehoe - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, December 8 of Paul Kehoe of 82 Newpark Portlaoise.

At home peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his wife Margaret, sons Andrew, Philip and Paul, daughters Leona and Amy, sons in law, daughters in law and grandchildren, his six brothers and sister and Aunt Nuala, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in his home on Monday from 5pm. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving Ss Peter and Paul’s Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday. Burial after In Ss Peter and Paul’s Cemetery Portlaoise.

Peadar Gorman - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, December 7 of Peadar Gorman of Factory Street, Mountrath.

At home. Deeply regretted by his sister Josie, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, family circle and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Joe Kennedy - Ballybrophy

The death took place on Friday, December 6 of Joe Kennedy of Rathmore, Ballybrophy.

Peacefully, at Portlaoise Regional Hospital, predeceased by his wife Phyllis. Sadly mourned by his family Sharon and Damien, Robert and Lola, grandchildren Adam, Ava, Evan, his brother Peadar, his sister Anne, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his at O'Sullivan's funeral home, Rathdowney, on Monday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.

Mary Finnan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, December 6 of Mary Finnan of Borris Road, Portlaoise and late of Ardavullane, Tipperary Town.

Sister of the late Joan, Michael and Jerry. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Matt and Dan, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, 1 Dublin Road, Portlaoise on Sunday evening from 5pm to 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Time of arrival 2.15pm approximately.

